The ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East have created a snowball effect that has severely impacted multiple sectors. With rising fuel prices, some airlines have scaled down and, in some cases, canceled routes due to the high cost of jet fuel.

Some airlines have tried to counter the recent increase in jet fuel prices by raising checked baggage fees in an attempt to offset costs. Others, such as Delta Airlines, have cut some of their most unprofitable flights, many of them with Mexico as the destination.

Speaking during the company's first-quarter earnings call earlier this month, Delta Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Joe Esposito said the plan is to reduce the financial drag from rising oil prices, with reductions beginning in the first quarter and likely extending into the summer.

As noted by outlets specializing in aviation, over the past two weeks Delta Airlines has reduced or completely scrapped routes to several cities worldwide, including pausing multiple routes to Mexico.

KIRO 7 reported that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has seen routes to Mexico City, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo and Cancún paused until further notice.

"Delta is updating its planned service from Seattle to Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta as part of its ongoing planning for the summer and fall seasons," the airline said in a statement, adding that the service changes took effect April 25. "Select routes will be paused or reduced between June and November. We apologize for any inconvenience, and Delta will contact affected customers directly to discuss alternate options."

Delta had already reduced capacity in Puerto Vallarta following late-February violence that led to a shelter-in-place order for travelers and will continue to do so, according to Esposito.

"We've seen a little bit of weakness in Mexico leisure, just with the incidents that occurred in Puerto Vallarta, and we've taken capacity actions there," Esposito said.

According to the Airlines for America price index, jet fuel prices rose sharply from about $2.50 per gallon in February to $4.88 per gallon in April. As of April 24, the price stood at $4.19 per gallon, nearly a $2 increase compared with the beginning of the year.

With prices fluctuating, several companies have been forced to make significant adjustments across the commercial aviation industry.

Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said higher fuel prices are expected to add $2 billion in operating expenses in the second quarter of 2026. Similarly, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said in a memo to staff that if fuel prices remain elevated, it could add $11 billion in annual costs, KIRO 7 reported earlier this month.

Originally published on Latin Times