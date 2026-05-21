US President Donald Trump jokingly admitted that US First Lady Melania Trump often 'outshines' him during public appearances, telling a laughing White House crowd that he hates speaking after her because she makes him 'look not so good'.

Trump Says He 'Never' Likes Following FLOTUS During Public Appearances

The unusual moment unfolded during the White House Congressional Picnic on Tuesday evening, where Melania addressed lawmakers and guests before introducing her husband to the stage. After taking the microphone, Trump immediately turned attention toward his wife's popularity and stage presence.

'What a great job,' Trump told the crowd after Melania's remarks. 'I have to follow that? I hate it! I never like following our great First Lady because it makes me look not so good.'

Trump: 'I have to follow that? I hate it



I never like following our great First Lady, makes me look not so good!' pic.twitter.com/5cZ9wQONSk — RT (@RT_com) May 20, 2026

The crowd laughed as Trump continued praising Melania, who has maintained a relatively low‑profile public role during his second presidency but continues drawing significant media attention whenever she appears publicly.

The president also boasted about Melania's recent documentary film, Melania, claiming it had reached the No. 1 position on Amazon Prime Video after its streaming release.

Trump Continues to Praise Melania

Trump has increasingly referred to his wife as a 'movie star' in recent speeches and interviews, often emphasising her appearance and public image. During Tuesday's remarks, he again joked that Melania has become more effective politically than many members of Congress.

'She gets them approved bipartisan,' Trump said while discussing foster care legislation supported by the FLOTUS. 'In fact, the only one that gets things approved now are Melania and her friends.'

President Trump:



In fact, the only one that gets things approved now are Melania and her friends. She gets them approved bipartisan.



I'm going to talk to her later. I'm going to say, "What are you doing?" But it's great. It's great stuff. pic.twitter.com/yTGvlB6kQf — Tabz (@TabzLIVE) May 19, 2026

The comments quickly went viral online, with supporters praising the light‑hearted exchange while critics argued Trump appeared unusually focused on comparisons between himself and his wife.

The event itself centred partly around the bipartisan 'Fostering the Future Act', legislation tied closely to Melania's ongoing initiatives involving children and foster care advocacy. According to reports, the first lady spent months privately lobbying lawmakers to support the bill before it successfully passed the House with backing from both Democrats and Republicans.

Is Melania More Popular Than Trump?

Trump's remarks also reignited discussion about Melania's complicated public image and her often‑unique position within the Trump political orbit.

Throughout both Trump administrations, Melania has frequently polled as one of the more popular members of the Trump family despite generally maintaining distance from day‑to‑day political battles. Political historians and commentators have often noted that she projects a calmer and more reserved public persona compared to her husband's confrontational style.

At the same time, Melania's public appearances continue generating intense scrutiny online. Earlier this month, co‑hosts on ABC's The View openly laughed at a clip of the first lady praising Trump's 'empathy' during a White House Mother's Day event.

Late-night comedians have also continued targeting the couple. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel recently mocked Melania's rare public smiles and joked about her relationship with the president, comments that reportedly angered both the White House and Melania herself.

Despite years of speculation surrounding their relationship, Trump frequently speaks publicly about his admiration for Melania and regularly references her opinions during speeches and interviews.

The FLOTUS's popularity has remained a subject of fascination throughout Trump's political career. While Melania finished her first tenure as First Lady with historically low favourability numbers compared to previous first ladies, several polls still showed her maintaining stronger approval ratings than many other Trump family members.

Trump's latest comments come during a period of renewed attention on Melania as she balances ceremonial duties, documentary projects and her continued involvement in child‑focused initiatives while largely avoiding the constant media exposure embraced by many political spouses.

Originally published on IBTimes UK