Coachella is facing mounting backlash after the world-famous music festival reportedly threatened legal action against a Michigan animal shelter over the name of its annual 'Pawchella' fundraiser, sparking outrage online and prompting critics to slam the move as 'petty'.

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, a nonprofit shelter based in Dearborn, revealed that it had received a cease-and-desist letter regarding its upcoming adoption fundraiser, which had been promoted under the 'Pawchella' name for years.

The event, inspired by the California music festival, was designed as a lighthearted community gathering featuring pet adoptions, food trucks, live entertainment, and fundraising activities for homeless animals.

According to Metro Times, attorneys representing Goldenvoice, the company behind the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, objected to the use of the 'chella' branding, citing trademark protections. The shelter ultimately agreed to rename the event 'Pawfest' to avoid a legal dispute.

The controversy quickly exploded across social media, with many users accusing the entertainment giant of targeting a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abandoned pets.

Animal Shelter Says It Never Intended to Violate Trademark

Cory Keller, president and CEO of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, said the shelter had no intention of infringing on Coachella's trademark and immediately complied once the issue was brought to its attention.

The nonprofit, which helps care for and rehome thousands of animals each year, relies heavily on donations and fundraising events to support medical treatment, rescue operations, and adoption services.

Organizers said the fundraiser was always intended as a playful nod to the famous music festival rather than an attempt to profit from its brand.

Despite the forced name change, the legal warning appears to have backfired publicly.

Following media coverage of the dispute, supporters began flooding the shelter with donations and words of encouragement. Social media users also rushed to purchase 'Pawchella' merchandise before the branding disappears entirely.

Many commenters argued the situation could have been handled differently, with some suggesting that Coachella should have embraced the fundraiser rather than threatening legal action.

On Reddit, outrage spread quickly as users mocked the festival's decision to pursue a small animal rescue organization.

One commenter suggested that Coachella could have supported the fundraiser with a donation instead of pursuing legal action against the shelter.

Another added: 'Free PR for the shelter, honestly, this is how you make everyone side with them.'

A third user sarcastically posted: 'Coachella just threatening an animal shelter for having a 'pawchella' event. Charming.'

Social Media Backlash Reignites Criticism of Coachella's Legal Tactics

The controversy also reignited discussions about Goldenvoice's history of aggressively protecting the 'chella' branding.

According to Metro Times, the company has previously challenged names such as 'Barkchella', 'Filmchella', 'Carchella', and 'Cowchella' in other trademark disputes.

While some legal observers noted that trademark owners are often expected to consistently defend their branding rights, many critics argued that going after a nonprofit animal shelter created an unnecessary public relations disaster.

Others pointed out that the fundraiser posed little risk of being confused with the massive California music festival and questioned whether legal action was truly necessary.

Still, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit emphasized that the fundraiser itself will continue despite the controversy.

'While the name may change, the heart of this event never will', the shelter said in a statement following the backlash.

The newly renamed 'Pawfest' event is still scheduled to take place next month in Dearborn, with proceeds continuing to support homeless animals in need of rescue, medical care, and adoption services.

Originally published on Fashiontimes UK