The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategic waterways, now has something usually reserved for pop stars, politicians, and viral pets: its own social media presence.

An X account using the handle @PGSA_IRAN and the display name tied to the Persian Gulf Strategic Area appeared Monday as tensions over the waterway remained at the center of the standoff between Iran and the United States. Within roughly seven hours, the account had drawn more than 30,000 followers.

1/

نهاد مدیریت آبراهه خلیج فارس (Persian Gulf Strait Authority - PGSA) نهاد قانونی و مرجع نمایندگی جمهوری اسلامی ایران جهت مدیریت عبور و مرور از تنگه هرمز است. — PGSA | نهاد مدیریت آبراه خلیج فارس (@PGSA_IRAN) May 18, 2026

The account's rapid rise fits a broader Iranian messaging strategy that has turned the Strait of Hormuz into both a military flashpoint and an online character. Iranian diplomatic accounts have spent weeks using jokes, sarcasm, and pop-culture-style posts to counter U.S. pressure over the strait. In April, the Iranian consulate in Hyderabad drew attention with a post saying, "The Strait of Hormuz isn't social media. If someone blocks you, you can't just block them back," a line that was widely covered as part of Iran's growing meme-driven diplomacy.

The humor masks a very serious conflict. The Strait of Hormuz is the gateway to the Gulf and the main export route for major energy producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Qatar. About one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply normally passes through the waterway.

Iran has also been trying to redefine the strait politically and militarily. Reuters reported last week that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy now describes the Strait of Hormuz as a much broader "vast operational area," stretching from Jask in eastern Iran to Siri Island in the west. Iranian media said the zone's width had expanded from an estimated 20 to 30 miles to 200 to 300 miles.

That makes the new social media push more than a joke but seems to be an information campaign designed to normalize Iran's claim that the strait is not merely an international shipping lane but an Iranian-managed strategic theater.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Friday that Tehran has "no trust" in the United States and would negotiate only if Washington shows it is serious. He also said all vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz except those "at war" with Iran, provided they coordinate with Iran's navy. Reuters reported that Iran effectively shut the strait to most shipping after the U.S. and Israel began their war against Iran in February.

The Trump administration has been pressing Iran to fully reopen the strait.

Araqchi said Iran hopes negotiations can eventually "completely" secure the waterway and normalize traffic, but he also warned Tehran is prepared to resume fighting if diplomacy fails.

Against that backdrop, the new X account looks like another front in the conflict. Iran's online messaging has often mixed menace with mockery, presenting Tehran as defiant, digitally fluent, and willing to turn geopolitical crises into shareable content. The style is aimed not only at U.S. officials but also at global audiences watching the conflict through timelines, short clips, and screenshots.

The account's early follower surge suggests the strategy is working, at least as attention. A waterway that normally appears in energy reports and military briefings is now being packaged like a political influencer. While it won't change the stakes in the Gulf, but can affect how the fight is consumed and perceived globally.

Originally published on Latin Times