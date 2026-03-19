FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi etched his name deeper into soccer history Wednesday night, scoring his 900th career goal in the seventh minute of Inter Miami's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second-leg match against Nashville SC. The milestone strike made the 38-year-old Argentine only the second men's player ever to reach the remarkable total, joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the exclusive club.

Messi's left-footed finish, a trademark low drive through a crowd of defenders into the far corner, gave Inter Miami an early lead at Chase Stadium. Receiving a pass in the box, he controlled the ball with his first touch, spun past a marker and unleashed the shot past Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis. The goal came just seven minutes into the tie, which ended 1-1 after Nashville's Cristian Espinoza equalized in the second half. With the first leg finishing 0-0, Nashville advanced on away goals.

The achievement drew immediate global acclaim. Ronaldo reached 900 goals in September 2024 at age 39, but Messi accomplished the feat in fewer matches—nearly 100 less according to some trackers—highlighting his extraordinary efficiency. Messi entered the match with 899 senior goals across his career at Barcelona (672), Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina's national team (115) and Inter Miami.

"This is unbelievable," Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said post-match. "Leo does things that seem impossible, but he makes them look routine. To score 900 goals at this level, with the consistency he has shown for over two decades, is something we'll talk about for generations."

Messi's path to 900 began with his professional debut goal for Barcelona on May 1, 2005. He amassed the bulk during his Barcelona era, where he won four Champions Leagues and 10 La Liga titles, before adding more at PSG and with Argentina, including the 2022 World Cup triumph. Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, he has continued producing at an elite level despite age and injury setbacks, helping the club win the 2025 MLS Cup.

The 900th goal came in a high-stakes continental match, underscoring Messi's ability to deliver on big stages. Inter Miami, the reigning MLS champions, entered the Concacaf Champions Cup as favorites but exited early despite Messi's heroics. The result was a disappointment for the Herons, who had hoped to build momentum in the regional competition.

Statistically, Messi's 2026 campaign shows no signs of slowing. He has scored four goals in five appearances this calendar year, including the milestone strike. For the 2025-2026 season across all competitions, trackers list him with 23 goals and 18 assists in 25 matches for Inter Miami, maintaining an impressive 92 minutes per goal rate.

Fellow legends and celebrities reacted swiftly on social media. Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson called it an "incredible milestone," while fans worldwide flooded platforms with tributes. Pele, the Brazilian icon often credited with over 1,000 goals (though official tallies vary), was frequently mentioned as the only other player to have approached or surpassed the mark in some counts.

Messi's efficiency stands out in comparisons with Ronaldo. The Portuguese star, now at Al Nassr, required more games to hit 900, reflecting different playing styles and roles. Messi has consistently ranked among the top goal scorers per 90 minutes throughout his career, even as he transitioned to a deeper playmaking role in recent years.

The landmark arrives amid ongoing discussions about Messi's legacy. At 38, he remains Inter Miami's talisman and a key figure for Argentina ahead of future international commitments. Questions linger about whether he can reach 1,000 career goals, a feat that would place him in rare air. With his current form and Inter Miami's ambitions in MLS and beyond, many believe it's within reach.

Despite the personal triumph, the match result stung. Nashville's advancement eliminates Inter Miami from the Concacaf Champions Cup, shifting focus back to domestic play. The Herons, bolstered by stars like Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets, aim to defend their MLS title in a competitive Eastern Conference.

Messi's composure under pressure was evident in the goal's execution. Analysts praised the clinical finish, noting how he created space in a crowded box and picked the precise corner. Broadcast replays showed the stadium erupting, with teammates mobbing him in celebration.

As Messi continues defying age, the 900-goal mark serves as another chapter in one of sport's greatest stories. From a skinny teenager breaking through at Barcelona to a World Cup-winning captain thriving in MLS, his journey captivates fans globally.

Inter Miami's season resumes with league action, where Messi's presence ensures every match carries extra anticipation. Whether chasing more trophies or personal benchmarks, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner shows no sign of fading.

For now, the soccer world celebrates 900—a number that underscores Messi's unparalleled brilliance and enduring impact on the beautiful game.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au