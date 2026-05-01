President Donald Trump said on Friday he's "not satisfied" with Iran's latest proposal to end the war.

Speaking to press at the White House, Trump said Iranian officials are "asking for things I can't agree to." "They want to make a deal, I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens."

Trump went on to say negotiations between the countries have continued via phone after officials failed to meet in Pakistan last weekend. He also expressed frustration with the country's leadership, describing it as "disjointed." "They all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up."

Iranian state media had reported earlier on Friday that it had submitted its latest proposal to end the war. It did not describe its content.

The U.S., in turn, had . introduced a proposal about Iran's nuclear stockpile in its latest draft. Submitted by special envoy Steve Witkoff, it included a demand that Tehran commit not to move its enriched uranium out of its bombed facilities or restart any activity there as long as negotiations continue.

The demands follow Iran's suggestion to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, leaving nuclear negotiations for a future instance. The U.S. appeared to reject the proposal, with President Donald Trump saying on Wednesday that he is maintaining the blockade of Iranian ports until a deal that addresses the U.S.'s concerns about the country's nuclear program is reached.

The exchange of drafts, however, shows that there is some sort of diplomacy taking place despite the lack of in-person meetings. It is unclear whether gaps can be breached, especially on the nuclear matter.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a statement this week that the country will "guard" its nuclear and missile technologies. A statement attributed to Khamenei and read by state-run media added that the future of the Persian Gulf will be "one without America."

Military options also remain a possibility, according to other reports. NBC News detailed that Tehran is looking to rebuild its military capabilities should hostilities resume.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commander, Admiral Brad Cooper, was also scheduled to brief Trump and members of his national security team on options to break the standstill, including a "short and powerful" military action. The president is expected to make a decision in the following days.

Originally published on IBTimes