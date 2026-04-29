Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new congressional map is drawing immediate backlash from Latino leaders who say the proposal could weaken Puerto Rican voting power in Central Florida while giving Republicans a path to flip four Democratic-held U.S. House seats.

The map, submitted to the Florida Legislature on Monday, would reshape several districts in Orlando, Tampa Bay, South Florida, and other Democratic-leaning areas. If adopted, Republicans could expand their current 20-8 advantage in Florida's congressional delegation to 24-4, according to analyses by local political outlets, like Florida Politics.

Rep. Darren Soto, the first Floridian of Puerto Rican descent elected to Congress, said the map would fracture one of the state's fastest-growing Latino communities.

"DeSantis declared war against Florida's 1.3M Puerto Ricans," Soto wrote on X. "We are American citizens; our people served and died for this country, and we vote. This could blow up local and statewide races across Florida."

DeSantis declared war against Florida’s 1.3M Puerto Ricans. We are American citizens, our people served and died for this country, and we vote.



This could blow up local and statewide races across Florida. 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 🗳️ https://t.co/BqkoG0O50T — Darren Soto (@DarrenSoto) April 27, 2026

The sharpest criticism is focused on Central Florida, where Puerto Rican voters have become a major political force in the Orlando and Kissimmee areas. Soto's 9th Congressional District includes parts of Orange, Osceola, and Polk counties, a region shaped by decades of migration from Puerto Rico and a major population surge after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

A Florida redistricting analyst who posts as Florida Data Geek accused the governor's map of dividing that electorate.

"DeSantis claims his map is 'race neutral' but this is obvious horseshit," the analyst wrote on X. "The map goes out of its way to split up the growing Puerto Rican population in Central Florida between multiple districts. It's racially cracking at a textbook level."

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A detailed look at Ron DeSantis’ congressional district proposal and his crazy reasoning for why Fair Districts doesn’t matter #flapol https://t.co/WAeMqCott8 pic.twitter.com/hyIXKmKqf2 — Florida Data Geek ✝️🇺🇦🇬🇱 (@MappingFL) April 28, 2026

DeSantis' office has argued the map is race-neutral and should be adopted during the special session that began Tuesday. In a letter to Senate President Jay Trumbull and House Speaker Daniel Perez, the Executive Office of the Governor urged lawmakers to pass the proposal, saying "the people of Florida have been deprived of appropriate representation in the U.S. House of Representatives."

The governor's office also said the map would correct districts it considers legally flawed, including seats drawn with race too heavily in mind.

That argument echoes DeSantis' 2022 redistricting fight, when he pushed through a map that dismantled a North Florida district previously represented by Black Democrat Al Lawson. The move helped Republicans gain seats and triggered litigation over whether the map violated Florida's Fair Districts amendments.

Those voter-approved amendments, passed in 2010, prohibit drawing congressional districts with the intent to favor or disfavor a political party or incumbent. They also restrict maps that diminish minority voters' ability to elect candidates of their choice.

That legal backdrop makes the Central Florida Latino fight especially important. Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens by birth, and Florida's Puerto Rican community has grown into one of the largest outside the island. Census and demographic research show Puerto Ricans are now one of the dominant Hispanic-origin groups in Florida, with heavy concentrations in the Orlando metro area.

The proposed map arrives during a national redistricting war ahead of the 2026 midterms. Republicans hold a narrow House majority, and mid-decade map changes in large states could shape control of Congress. DeSantis' plan comes after Republican redistricting pushes in Texas and Democratic efforts in states including California and Virginia.

Democrats quickly branded the proposal the "DeSantis Dummymander," arguing it could backfire if Republicans spread their voters too thin across too many districts. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has warned that Democrats plan to target vulnerable Florida Republicans if the map moves forward.

Still, the immediate political fight is centered on Latino representation in Central Florida. For Democrats, the map is not just an aggressive partisan move. It is a test of whether a fast-growing Puerto Rican electorate will remain politically concentrated or be divided across multiple districts.

The Legislature must still approve the map before it can take effect. If lawmakers adopt it, lawsuits are expected almost immediately.

For now, DeSantis has placed Florida's Puerto Rican voters at the center of one of the country's most important 2026 redistricting battles.

Originally published on Latin Times