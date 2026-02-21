In the Nancy Guthrie case, that 'enough' is a masked man at an 84-year-old woman's front door in Tucson, Arizona, tampering with a Nest doorbell camera - close enough to make the moment feel invasive even through a clipped, digital lens. And then there is the detail that keeps resurfacing, like a bad refrain: investigators still will not say, with any confidence, whether he was alone.​

Key points, without the noise: Pima County sheriff's officials say they have not ruled out multiple people being involved; the FBI has released images that may or may not show the same man; and law-enforcement veterans examining the scene keep coming back to the same blunt conclusion: moving an older woman out of a house at night is not a one-person job.​

What We Actually Know About Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted from her home around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, and investigators have publicly identified neither suspects nor vehicles in the weeks since. The FBI, in a description circulated alongside surveillance material, said the suspect seen outside her front door was a male about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build. Officials also specified one item of gear: a black, 25-liter 'Ozark Trail Hiker Pack' backpack.​

Even that limited certainty sits inside a wider, wobblier story. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said he views the man on the doorbell video as the 'primary suspect' and 'likely perpetrator,' language that sounds definitive until you notice the careful escape hatch: primary. At the same time, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department told Fox News Digital, 'The sheriff has said all along that while investigators are working to identify the person seen on doorbell video, they are not ruling out that that was the only person involved.'

Why the Nancy Guthrie 'Second Suspect' Question Won't Die

The 'second suspect' talk did not materialize out of thin air; it latched onto images. The FBI released a separate still photograph apparently from the same doorbell camera showing a man in similar clothing, but without the backpack or a holster that appear in the video footage. That gap has fueled the most basic, most human question in a case like this: is it the same guy, at a different moment, or someone else entirely?

Fox News correspondent Michael Ruiz put it plainly on X, noting the lack of timestamps and asking, 'Is this even the same guy?' And the absence of timestamps matters, because without them the public is left squinting at wardrobe and posture, playing a grim guessing game with no clock on the screen.

Then there is what you cannot see in the doorbell clip: the rear of the house. Fox's Flight Team drone footage showed what appeared to be smashed floodlights at the back of the home, and while it is unclear when they were broken or whether they were disabled as part of the crime, retired Las Vegas police lieutenant Randy Sutton argued it could point to more than one person. 'You would break those floodlights so as not to be silhouette,' Sutton told Fox News Digital. 'It's a common thing.'​

Sutton went further, sketching a scenario that investigators will either confirm or demolish with evidence: 'I think that the individual at the front of the house was accompanied by somebody who made entry at the rear of the house, and there was probably a driver involved.' His punchline was the one that is now ricocheting across coverage: 'It would be very unwieldy to have just one person.'​

Another veteran voice, Joseph Giacalone a retired NYPD sergeant and criminal justice professor told Fox News Digital he believes signs at the front steps suggest planning and transport, saying, 'My theory was that they had to have a vehicle around the corner to pick them up.' He also offered a motive for not parking out front: 'They couldn't park the vehicle right out front, or it could spook a nosy neighbor.'​

Federal officials, for their part, have left the door open to a wider cast. FBI Director Kash Patel said earlier this month that the agency was probing 'persons of interest' connected to the disappearance. Local authorities have not publicly commented on the matter: Fox News reported that the Pima County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday morning.

