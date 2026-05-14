Jennifer Lopez knows how to make an entrance, and her latest one at the 2026 Netflix Upfront was no exception. The star leaned into one of the most talked-about styling directions right now — the 'shirtless blazer' trend — and gave it a polished, high-fashion twist that felt equal parts powerful and playful.

It's the kind of look that instantly stops the scroll. The combination of structured design, bare neckline styling, and a confident silhouette feels very modern celebrity red carpet.

And while the trend itself has been bubbling for a while, Lopez's appearance helped push it firmly back into the spotlight, especially in the world of streaming-era press events where fashion is just as watched as the announcements.

Jennifer Lopez Brings Victorian-Inspired Elegance

For the 2026 Netflix Upfront, Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a monochromatic peach-toned ensemble that quietly blended historical references with sharp contemporary design. At first glance, it read as ultra-refined, but the closer you look, the more detail it reveals.

The centrepiece is a tailored jacquard blazer with a deep plunging neckline that sets the tone for the whole outfit. Instead of a shirt underneath, the outfit leans into corset-style lace-up detailing, which brings in that subtle Victorian influence.

Sheer side panels add another layer of contrast, softening the structure and giving the blazer a lighter, more directional finish.

Paired with it is a knee-length skirt that plays with texture in a really considered way. Satin and lace sit together. It leads into a voluminous ruffled hem that brings movement and softness to balance the structured top half.

Finishing everything off are minimalist stiletto sandals and understated jewellery. Nothing competes with the outfit itself, which feels very intentional.

What Is the Shirtless Blazer Trend?

The shirtless blazer trend is exactly what it sounds like, but with a fashion-forward twist.

Instead of layering a blazer over a shirt or top, the piece is worn directly against the skin. It turns the neckline and silhouette into the focal point. It's become a go-to styling move for celebrities who want to balance elegance with a hint of edge.

What makes it work is contrast. A blazer is traditionally structured and formal, but removing the inner layer shifts the tone completely. Suddenly, it feels more daring, more modern, and a bit more editorial.

We've seen variations of it on Charlize Theron, Blake Lively, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, and even Harry Styles—each putting their own spin on the idea.

Inside the Netflix Upfront Event

The Netflix Upfront is known for setting the tone for upcoming releases, with major announcements and talent appearances sharing the spotlight. It's become just as much a fashion moment as it is an industry presentation. Celebrities use it to preview their next projects in a high-profile setting.

Lopez's appearance also comes as anticipation builds for her upcoming Netflix movie Office Romance. The film is expected to headline part of Netflix's next wave of romantic releases, and her presence at the event helped draw early attention to the project.

Her shirtless blazer look added to the buzz, tying her fashion moment directly to her on-screen comeback energy.

Originally published on Fashiontimes UK