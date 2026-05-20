Jeff Bezos said the idea of putting data centers in space is plausible, but not in the near-term future.

Speaking to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday, the billionaire said orbital data centers are a "very realistic" development as artificial intelligence fuels an unprecedented demand for computing power and electricity. Still, Bezos pushed back against predictions that fully operational space-based infrastructure could arrive within the next two or three years.

"Some of the timelines we hear are very short," Bezos said. "People would talk about two or three years. That's probably a little ambitious."

Bezos, who founded aerospace company Blue Origin, said several economic hurdles still stand in the way before orbital data centers become commercially viable. Among the biggest obstacles are the high costs of launching equipment into space and the expense of advanced computer chips.

"One key barrier to entry is energy," Bezos said, adding that cheaper chips and lower launch costs would make the projects more realistic financially.

The race to dominate what some investors are calling the "space cloud" economy has intensified in recent months. In February, Elon Musk said one of the reasons behind merging SpaceX with artificial intelligence startup xAI was the future potential of "orbital data centers."

In March, Blue Origin submitted plans to the Federal Communications Commission for an ambitious project known as "Project Sunrise," which would place 51,600 data center satellites into low Earth orbit. The satellites would operate alongside a planned communications network called TeraWave.

According to the filing, Blue Origin hopes to begin deploying the TeraWave constellation in the fourth quarter of 2027. Bezos' remarks also landed at a pivotal moment for the broader space sector. Investors are closely watching reports that SpaceX could file for an IPO as early as this week, a move expected to trigger a new wave of investment across aerospace and defense companies.

Space-related stocks have already surged in anticipation, fueled not only by SpaceX excitement but also by President Donald Trump's proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense initiative.

SpaceX was most recently valued at approximately $1.25 trillion following its merger with xAI. Analysts now speculate the company could command a valuation approaching $1.75 trillion or more once public trading begins. Bezos declined to speculate on whether those valuations are justified by current financial performance or investor enthusiasm about the future.

"One thing I can tell you for sure is that space is going to be a gigantic industry," he said.

Blue Origin's long-term vision extends far beyond satellites and AI servers. Bezos said the company is also exploring how industrial production could eventually move off Earth and onto the moon.

That strategy includes manufacturing solar cells using lunar materials, which he said could be launched into orbit more efficiently because of the moon's lower gravity. The company is additionally working with NASA and the U.S. government on plans for a permanent lunar base while expanding defense-related capabilities designed to strengthen America's position in space.

Despite his caution about timelines, Bezos said people dismissing the sector as fantasy risk are underestimating how quickly the industry is evolving. "I would caution people who think it's all science fiction to be a little cautious with their judgment, because it is real, it is happening," Bezos said. "It's probably going to happen faster than most people think."

Originally published on IBTimes