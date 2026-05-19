Wrongful death claims operate independently from criminal prosecution and require lower burdens of proof. Even if criminal charges are reduced or dismissed, families may still pursue substantial civil damages.

Attorneys may examine whether liability extends beyond the driver to parents, vehicle owners, employers, or third parties depending on ownership and supervision issues. Negligent entrustment theories may become particularly relevant if the suspect was underage.

Catastrophic wrongful death verdicts frequently exceed standard automobile liability coverage limits. Attorneys often investigate umbrella policies, institutional liability, and additional insured parties to maximize recovery.

Wrongful death litigation involving students and pedestrian fatalities has increased scrutiny on roadway safety near universities nationwide. Similar lawsuits in other jurisdictions have generated multimillion-dollar settlements involving municipalities and institutions.

As the criminal case develops, civil litigation may ultimately expand the legal controversy into broader questions involving institutional responsibility, insurance exposure, and pedestrian safety policy.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald