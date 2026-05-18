When Michael Kelly first stepped into Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan as Mike November, the character was stationed in Caracas, operating inside a fictional Venezuela that felt unstable, dangerous, and painfully familiar to many viewers from the region. Years later, as Kelly returns with Wendell Pierce in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, the franchise is arriving at a moment when its old Venezuela storyline feels less like distant television and more like a geopolitical ghost that never left the room.

The new Prime Video film premieres May 20 and brings John Krasinski back as Jack Ryan, alongside Pierce as James Greer, Kelly as Mike November, and Sienna Miller as MI6 officer Emma Marlowe. Ryan is pulled back into espionage after an international covert mission exposes a deadly conspiracy involving a rogue black-ops unit.

For Kelly and Pierce, the movie is not just a reunion. It is an escalation.

"I knew it was going to be great, but I was so pleasantly surprised when I saw it," Kelly told this reporter. "Holy shit. People are gonna lose their minds. It got better."

Pierce said the film allowed the cast to compress the energy of the series into something sharper and more explosive.

"We've been working on these characters, and you get to know the characters," Pierce said. "Because you know them so well, you can take them to another level." He called the movie "a real thrill ride" and compared its action DNA to films such as The French Connection and Lethal Weapon.

Ghost War follows four seasons of Prime Video's Jack Ryan, which ran from 2018 to 2023. Season 2, released in 2019, took Ryan into Venezuela, where he investigated political corruption, covert interests and a fictional strongman, President Nicolás Reyes, played against the backdrop of contested elections and illegal mining. Kelly's Mike November was introduced there as the CIA station chief in Caracas, a character who became one of the show's most grounded links to Latin America.

For Venezuelan viewers, the season was complicated. It was exciting to see the country placed at the center of a major global thriller. It was also uncomfortable to see national trauma filtered through a Hollywood action lens. That tension has only deepened in 2026, after the real U.S. operation that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores in Caracas on Jan. 3, 2026.

Asked about that real-world operation, Kelly did not claim the show predicted anything. Instead, he pointed to the people inside the machinery of government, the diplomats, officers, and intelligence workers whose decisions carry consequences beyond the screen.

"I hope audiences take from this is that we are playing real people, that they have real jobs," Kelly said. "These people are willing to do whatever it takes to do the right thing or what they believe is the right thing. There are real people who have real life consequences from actions that people take."

That is where Ghost War appears to lean into the franchise's strongest formula: a world that looks familiar enough to unsettle, but fictional enough to move at blockbuster speed.

The film is directed by Andrew Bernstein, who previously worked on the series, and was written by Aaron Rabin and Krasinski from a story by Krasinski and Noah Oppenheim.

Pierce's Greer, long one of the emotional anchors of the series, returns as the seasoned intelligence figure who knows both Ryan's brilliance and his burden. Kelly's November, meanwhile, brings the swagger, cynicism, and operational instinct of a man who has lived too long in the gray zones. In the interview, Kelly jokingly chose AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" as the song that represents Mike November. Pierce chose John Coltrane's A Love Supreme for Greer, describing him as "very complex, but smooth and swinging."

The joke lands because the characters work like that: November is voltage, and Greer is brass. Ryan needs both.

Kelly and Pierce both framed the film as bigger, tighter and more cinematic than the series. Pierce said the format gave the story the chance to do in roughly two hours what the show once built across eight or 10 episodes. Kelly credited Bernstein, Krasinski and the stunt team with finding a way to "one up the series."

That is the promise of Ghost War: not a reset, but a return with bruises. Ryan is older. Greer and November know the cost. The world is not calmer. And in a franchise built on the uneasy line between intelligence fiction and tomorrow's headlines, Venezuela remains the shadow that makes this new mission feel uncomfortably close.

Originally published on Latin Times