Jessica Alba, the actress-turned-entrepreneur who rose to fame with roles in "Dark Angel" and "Fantastic Four," is navigating a transformative period in her personal and professional life as she moves forward following the finalization of her divorce from Cash Warren and strengthens her relationship with actor Danny Ramirez.

Alba, 44, and Warren, 47, officially ended their 16-year marriage in February 2026, with court documents confirming the dissolution after a separation that began in late 2024. The couple, who share three children—daughters Honor Marie, 17, and Haven Garner, 14, and son Hayes, 8—finalized the split amicably, though details of the settlement, including financial arrangements, remain private. Alba has spoken candidly about the emotional aftermath, describing a process of confronting "hard truths" while embracing "forward momentum."

In a February 17, 2026, Instagram post marking the Lunar New Year, Alba reflected on entering the Year of the Horse feeling "grounded and grateful." She wrote of being "ready" for what lies ahead, signaling a deliberate shift toward positivity after a challenging transition. Sources close to the star describe her as focused on co-parenting and personal growth, with family time remaining a priority amid the changes.

Shortly after the divorce papers were signed, Alba was spotted in Miami enjoying a beach getaway, where she shared bikini photos and moments of relaxation with friends and family. The trip appeared to mark a celebratory reset, with the actress radiating confidence in snapshots that circulated widely on social media.

Her romantic life has also drawn attention. Alba has been dating Danny Ramirez, 33, known for his role in Marvel's "Captain America: Brave New World," since mid-2025. The pair have grown more public with their affection, sharing kisses in a January 2026 photo dump on Instagram that Alba captioned with gratitude for "forever memories locked" and readiness for the new year. Recent sightings include a romantic beach date in Miami, where they packed on the PDA, and a Cabo San Lucas vacation filled with cozy, touchy-feely moments.

Rumors briefly swirled in March 2026 when Alba and NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, 29, were photographed at the same Las Vegas event for the opening of Zero Bond at Wynn. Fans speculated about a connection, but Ramirez quickly dispelled the chatter, with reports confirming he and Alba remain together and committed. An eyewitness described the couple as "super touchy feely," underscoring their ongoing bond.

Professionally, Alba continues to balance her acting career with her legacy as founder of The Honest Company, the consumer goods brand she launched in 2011 to offer non-toxic baby, personal care and household products. Though she stepped down as chief creative officer in April 2024 following strong quarterly results, Alba remains a prominent figure associated with the company's mission of transparency and sustainability.

Recent developments at Honest reflect strategic shifts amid a competitive retail landscape. In late 2025, the company announced plans to focus on core categories like wipes, diapers and personal care, exiting lower-margin areas including apparel, website fulfillment and its Canadian operations. The app was shut down in early 2026 as part of streamlining efforts, with CEO Carla Vernón emphasizing improved profit margins and growth in essential products. Despite these changes, Honest continues to perform, and Alba has been recognized in 2026 as one of the "Top 30 Women Leaders to Watch" for her impact on purpose-driven business.

On the entertainment front, Alba's recent work includes the Netflix action-thriller "Trigger Warning," where she stars and executive produces. Released in 2025, the film has kept her visible in Hollywood circles. Reports suggest she is preparing for additional projects, including a potential sequel or new thriller slated for 2026, alongside possible involvement in upcoming features like "The Mark." She recently attended screenings and events promoting Latino storytelling, including one for a project titled "Valentina," highlighting her commitment to diverse narratives.

Alba also made headlines with a family outing to a screening of one of her films, accompanied by daughters Honor and Haven, blending her professional achievements with motherhood. Social media glimpses show her prioritizing wellness, style and meaningful connections—whether attending fashion events like the unveiling of Dior's Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection or sharing candid moments with her children.

As she settles into 2026, Alba appears poised for continued evolution. Her Instagram reflects a mix of professional milestones, family joy and romantic contentment, with captions emphasizing presence, gratitude and openness to new possibilities. Industry observers note her ability to pivot successfully from screen star to business innovator, and now to a phase of renewed personal freedom.

Friends describe her as "recharged" and "present," qualities evident in recent posts from beachside escapes and festive gatherings. With her children growing older—Honor now a teenager and Hayes celebrating recent birthdays—Alba has leaned into creating lasting family memories while pursuing passions that align with her values.

The coming months could bring more clarity on her next acting venture or deeper involvement in advocacy for clean products and women's empowerment. For now, Alba seems content embracing life's next act with optimism, proving resilience in both love and career after a period of significant change.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au