Girlguiding has confirmed that transgender girls who are currently enrolled across its groups — including Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers — must leave the organisation by 6 September 2026. The announcement marks the enforcement stage of a policy shift that has been building since last year, and it now puts a hard deadline on what the organisation had previously described as a transition period for affected members.

The change extends a decision announced in December 2025, when Girlguiding said trans girls would no longer be able to join as new members. In its latest update, the organisation said the September deadline is intended to provide time for affected members and their families to prepare. The move affects children as young as four, spanning every level of the organisation's youth programme.

A Decision Made 'With a Heavy Heart'

Girlguiding's Board of Trustees confirmed in December that, following the Supreme Court's ruling on sex and gender, trans girls and young women would no longer be able to join from 2 December 2025. The statement read: 'it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing trans girls and young women will no longer be able to join Girlguiding. This is a decision we would have preferred not to make.'

The move followed the April 2025 Supreme Court ruling, which determined that the words 'woman' and 'sex' in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex. Girlguiding said that since that ruling, it had undertaken 'detailed considerations, expert legal advice and input from senior members, young members', its council and board of trustees. The organisation had originally resisted the ruling — in April last year, despite the Supreme Court ruling, Girlguiding said in a statement it was 'proud to be a trans-inclusive organisation' — before eventually reversing course eight months later.

What the September Deadline Means

Girlguiding's full statement explained that current young members who are trans girls can stay with Girlguiding until 6 September 2026, adding that the deadline allows affected members and their families time to plan, prepare, access support, and decide when — between now and September — they feel ready to leave. Any trans girl or trans woman currently volunteering in a women-only role will also need to move to a position open to all volunteers by that date.

Members of Girlguiding can range in age from four to 18, with around 300,000 currently enrolled across the Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers groups, supported by approximately 80,000 volunteers. The organisation has previously said it does not collect gender identity information on its members and therefore does not have numbers for how many might be affected by the rule change.

Protests and Pushback

The announcement drew criticism from advocacy groups. Campaign group Trans+ Solidarity Alliance described the news as 'heartbreaking for the children and volunteer leaders that hold Girlguiding together,' adding that 'inclusive organisations being bullied into excluding people against their will is a profound failure of this Government to live up to its promises to the trans community.'

A coalition of volunteers and parents had previously argued that refusing a child membership based on gender identity 'sends a message of rejection' to young people. Guiders Against Trans Exclusion (GATE) coordinated demonstrations across multiple UK cities following the December announcement, though some volunteers within Girlguiding welcomed the change, citing safeguarding concerns.

Helen Belcher, chair of TransActual, said the changes were 'the result of a handful of extremists imposing their views on groups which have been very happily trans inclusive for many years if not decades,' and called the situation 'costly and unworkable for most charities.'

A Broader Shift Across UK Women's Organisations

Girlguiding is not alone in this policy shift. The National Federation of Women's Institutes (NFWI) also announced it would stop accepting transgender women as formal members from April 2026, with chief executive Melissa Green describing it as a decision made with 'the utmost regret and sadness,' stating the organisation had 'proudly welcomed transgender women into our membership for more than 40 years.'

Girlguiding has called for upcoming guidance on single-sex spaces — drafted by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and currently being considered by the Government — to be 'clear, workable and informed by the voices of young people and volunteering organisations, to ensure that the wellbeing of all girls remains at its heart.'

Transgender girls told to leave Girlguiding groups by September https://t.co/NcSB2q0KCo — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 24, 2026

The 6 September deadline marks the point at which the Supreme Court's April 2025 ruling begins to take direct effect within Girlguiding's membership. The EHRC's final guidance on single-sex spaces remains under government consideration.

Originally published on IBTimes UK