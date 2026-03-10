Taylor Swift's latest trademark application has run into a temporary roadblock, raising questions about how it could affect her merchandise and future tour plans.

The singer's company, TAS Rights Management, LLC, sought to register the name of her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl. However, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has put the filing on hold. This does not reject the application but pauses it while officials review two earlier marks that could legally conflict.

One is a registered trademark called Confessions of a Showgirl, and the other is a pending application simply for Showgirl.

The delay means that Swift's team cannot yet fully secure the name for merchandise, promotional items, or tour branding.

The Similar Trademarks Causing Concern

USA Today reported that the first mark, Confessions of a Showgirl, was filed in May 2014 by Las Vegas performer Maren Wade and officially registered in August 2015.

Wade's trademark covers live performances, theatrical productions, television shows, and online content, including blogs and e-zines. It is based on her cabaret production, which draws from her personal experiences as a modern showgirl in Las Vegas.

Because both titles contain the phrase 'of a showgirl,' the USPTO flagged a potential 'likelihood of confusion.' This legal term refers to the chance that consumers might mistakenly believe the two brands are linked.

A second potential conflict comes from Harlem Brands Inc., which filed in December 2024 to trademark Showgirl as a perfume brand. That application has already progressed and received a Notice of Allowance, meaning it must now prove commercial use before final registration.

Because this filing predates Swift's, the USPTO must resolve it before moving forward with The Life of a Showgirl.

What Are Swift's Options?

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben, founder of Gerben IP, explained that delays like this are common. Around 20% of trademark applications encounter a 'likelihood-of-confusion' issue, which can be addressed with legal arguments, clarifications of goods and services, or consent agreements with existing trademark owners.

Gerben noted that Swift's team could argue that her title and Wade's are distinct.

He explained that Confessions of a Showgirl implies a personal story or memoir, while The Life of a Showgirl presents a portrayal of the experience itself. 'Applicants can usually respond to USPTO concerns with evidence showing that the marks convey different ideas to consumers,' he said.

In some cases, legal teams also negotiate agreements with prior trademark holders to avoid conflict. Alternatively, they may narrow the scope of the new trademark to avoid overlapping categories of products or services.

Next Steps for Taylor Swift's Plans for Her New Era

For now, the Life of a Showgirl trademark will remain on hold while the USPTO finalises the Showgirl perfume application.

Once that is resolved, Swift's legal team would need to respond to both existing trademarks before the registration can proceed. Gerben suggested that the process could take a year or two, meaning Swift may face delays in branding merchandise and promotional materials.

Despite this procedural pause, Swift's legal team recently secured a win protecting her name in a separate case. A Manhattan-based home goods company, Cathay Home Inc., abandoned its attempt to trademark Swift Home for pillows and bedding after Swift's attorneys argued the logo too closely resembled the singer's signature.

Besides, Swift isn't planning to hit the road for a tour soon. At the same time, her merch team can still draw inspiration from her 11 previous eras and albums. This year, her attention is likely on her highly anticipated wedding to Travis Kelce instead. Any trademark delays are unlikely to overshadow what fans are calling the wedding of the century.

