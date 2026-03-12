Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed President Donald Trump for holding a rally with Ed Gallrein, who is challenging Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican lawmaker who has been extremely critical of Trump.

In a social media publication, Greene criticized the ongoing war in Iran, saying that servicemembers are dying and getting injured and the price of oil is climbing.

She went on to say that even in this context Trump "spent the day in Kentucky telling approximately 500 Fox News brainwashed boomers (most not even from the district) that Massie is bad because Massie didn't vote for Trump's COVID lockdowns and COVID bailouts and COVID vaccines in 2020 and because Massie (and me) voted to release the Epstein files which embarrassed a bunch of the President's friends."

Under President Trump, U.S. Military servicemen and women are being killed and injured, reportedly at higher numbers than we are being told and innocent children were killed at a school in Iran by U.S. bombs.



The price of oil is skyrocketing, tankers are being bombed, and today… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 12, 2026

"Maybe it has something to do with him not believing he's going to heaven, which is extremely concerning by the way! By the time Trump's presidency and wars are over, we will be nearing $60 trillion dollars in debt and the only man in Washington that will have voted NO to all the insanity will be Thomas Massie," she added.

Trump, who has criticized both Massie and Greene, took on the lawmaker during the rally, saying "we've got to get rid of this loser."

"He's disloyal to the Republican Party. He's disloyal to Kentucky. And most importantly, he's disloyal to the United States of America. He's got to be voted out of office as soon as possible."

The Republican primary will take place on May 19, with Gallrein challenging Massie then. A former Navy SEAL, he received four Bronze Star Medals and two Presidential Unit Citations. "He said, 'I came back because of the strength and wisdom that Donald Trump displayed,'" Trump claimed of Gallrein during the rally. "I'm going to use that statement in an ad."

Gallrein, on his end, told attendees that they "deserve an authentic true Republican conservative that stands shoulder to shoulder with our president and the Republican Party, and against the Democrats who are trying to destroy our nation."

Originally published on Latin Times