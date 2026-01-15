CES 2026 is a gift for tech fans. We saw a lot of AI-powered gadgets and futuristic tech designed to make daily life smarter, more connected, and surprisingly playful. The tech show also sets the tone for the companies to think of more advanced innovations that will benefit their target market.

Apparently, this is also the perfect time to know the top tech trends that will dominate 2026. The annual CES is here to give us a teaser of what to expect for the upcoming products in the coming months.

Your Digital Brain on the Go

Smart rings, lapel pins, and pendants are becoming personal AI assistants. Devices like the Pebble Index O1 can take notes, transcribe meetings, and sync with calendars, while SwitchBot AI Mindclip lapel pins summarize conversations in real time.

Pendants such as Lenovo's Qira and Anker's Soundcore Work hint at a future where wearable AI serves as a "second brain," helping users manage tasks, reminders, and communications instantly.

Humanoid Robots Still Face Practical Challenges

Robots stole the CES spotlight, but their home utility remains limited. LG's CLOiD robot and SwitchBot's Onero H1 took significant time to complete simple chores, while luxury humanoid assistants like the 1X Neo still need remote guidance.

For now, multi-functional robot vacuums with arms are the most practical home robotics solution, showing that fully autonomous household robots are still years away.

Creaseless Foldable Screens

Samsung unveiled a creaseless OLED foldable display, promising smoother, blemish-free screens for next-generation devices.

This innovation could benefit the rumored iPhone Fold and other premium foldables in 2026, offering sleek, durable designs that address a major consumer pain point in foldable technology.

Robot Lawn Care Through LIDAR

LiDAR-equipped robotic lawn mowers took center stage, including models from Segway Navimow, Mammotion, and Roborock.

By mapping yards in 3D using light beams instead of relying on satellites, LiDAR ensures precise navigation in cluttered spaces, making autonomous lawn maintenance more reliable and efficient for homeowners.

AI Emotional Support Pets Gain Popularity

AI pets wowed CES attendees with lifelike responses, voice recognition, and mood awareness. Devices like SwitchBot KATA Friends and Ecovacs LilMilo provide comfort, companionship, and interactive engagement.

With customizable accessories and personalized interactions, AI pets are poised to become a key source of emotional support in 2026.

Originally published on Tech Times