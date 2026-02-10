A British woman who was fatally shot while visiting her father in Texas had argued with him earlier that day about U.S. President Donald Trump, according to testimony heard at an inquest in England.

According to the BBC, Lucy Harrison, a 23-year-old woman from England, was shot in the chest on January 10, 2025, at her father's home in Prosper, a suburb north of Dallas. Local authorities in Texas investigated her death as possible manslaughter, but a grand jury in Collin County later declined to indict her father, Kris Harrison.

At the time, The Sun reported that Dallas authorities revealed a suspect had been identified and that the case was being probed as "criminally negligent homicide." Later, Collin County District Attorney's Office confirmed that a grand jury had issued a 'no-bill' in the case, meaning criminal charges would not be brought.

This week, an inquest into the woman's death opened this week at Cheshire Coroner's Court, where her boyfriend, Sam Littler, described a "big argument" between Lucy and her father about Trump, who was preparing to be inaugurated for his second presidential term later that month.

Littler told the court that political discussions had frequently caused tension between Lucy and her father, particularly when he spoke about gun ownership. He said Lucy often became distressed when the topic arose, especially in the context of gun violence in the United States.

According to Littler, on the morning of the shooting, Lucy challenged her father during the argument, asking how he would feel if she were the victim of sexual assault in a scenario linked to gun crime. Littler said Kris Harrison responded that he had two other daughters living with him and that it would not upset him significantly. Lucy became visibly upset and ran upstairs, Littler testified.

Later that day, about 30 minutes before Lucy and Littler were due to leave for the airport, Lucy was in the kitchen when her father took her by the hand and led her into his ground-floor bedroom, Littler said. Roughly 15 seconds later, he heard a loud bang. Littler told the court he ran into the room to find Lucy lying on the floor near the bathroom entrance, while her father was screaming.

In a written statement submitted to the court, Kris Harrison said the shooting was accidental. He stated that he and his daughter had been watching a news item about gun crime when he mentioned owning a firearm and asked if she wanted to see it. He said he retrieved a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun from his bedside cabinet and that it discharged as he lifted it to show her.

Harrison said he did not recall whether his finger was on the trigger at the time. He acknowledged a history of alcohol addiction and admitted he had relapsed on the day of the shooting, consuming approximately 500 milliliters of white wine because he was emotional about his daughter leaving.

The inquest heard evidence from a police officer who attended the scene and noted the smell of alcohol on Harrison's breath. CCTV footage also showed Harrison purchasing two 500 milliliter cartons of Chardonnay from a 7-Eleven store earlier that day.

Lucy Harrison had traveled to Texas for the holiday with Littler. She worked as a buyer for the fashion retailer Boohoo and was described by her family as passionate, outspoken, and deeply engaged with social and political issues.

Kris Harrison did not attend the inquest but said in a statement issued through his lawyers that he fully accepted responsibility for what happened. He said he felt the weight of his daughter's death every day and would carry that loss for the rest of his life.

Lucy's mother, Jane Coates, told the court her daughter was "a real force of life," adding that she cared deeply about the world around her and was unafraid to debate issues that mattered to her.

The coroner rejected an application from Kris Harrison's legal team requesting that she step aside from the case. The inquest has been adjourned until Wednesday, when formal conclusions are expected.

