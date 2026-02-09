Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on 8 February. He made history as the first artist to perform an entirely Spanish-language set on American football's biggest stage.

The Levi's Stadium audience in Santa Clara witnessed a performance that combined musical spectacle with cultural storytelling. It also featured surprise appearances, intricate choreography, and striking visuals. The show is praised for blending high energy pop with heartfelt nods to heritage, solidifying Bad Bunny's status as a global entertainer.

White on White: Bad Bunny's All-White Zara Outfit

Instead of custom haute couture, Bad Bunny opted for a full all-white look from Zara, styled by his long-time collaborators Storm Pablo and Marvin Douglas Linares.

The outfit fused sportswear with tailored pieces, including a crisp collared shirt layered under a short-sleeved sweater reminiscent of a football jersey. It was paired with matching trousers, gloves, and sneakers. 'OCASIO 64' was written on the back of the jersey, which was a subtle yet meaningful personal detail that captured attention across social media.

The simplicity of the ensemble created a powerful visual impact, allowing Bad Bunny to stand out against the dynamic stage sets and dancers. The tonal uniformity emphasised movement, making each dance and gesture pop. His outfit choice exuded a sense of accessible iconic minimalism with a modern touch.

What 'Ocasio 64' Means?

The most discussed detail of Bad Bunny's outfit was the 'Ocasio 64' writing. The surname 'Ocasio' is part of Bad Bunny's real name and reflects his connection to his family and Puerto Rican roots. According to the Daily Mail, the number 64 acts as a tribute to his late uncle, who played football and wore the same number on his jersey.

Meanwhile, some fans have speculated that the number may also reference his mother's birth year, 1964, adding another personal layer to the homage.

Spanish-language outlets also shed light on a different aspect. Reportedly, the number 64 resonated deeply in Puerto Rico's collective memory as the initial official death toll released after Hurricane Maria in 2017, which was later revised to nearly 3,000. This made the number culturally and emotionally loaded for many, however others have different ideas about what it means and Bad Bunny hasn't confirmed anything.

During the show's closing moments, Bad Bunny held up a football inscribed with 'Together We Are America'—a symbolic gesture of unity across national and cultural identities.

Outfit and Performance Reflect Island Roots

Bad Bunny's halftime set was more than a musical showcase, but it was a narrative woven from personal, cultural, and collective threads. From dancers in traditional pava hatsto a scenic field mimicking Puerto Rican neighbourhood life, each element underscored his island history and stories of migration.

The stage presentation included references to everyday life in Puerto Rico, from sugar cane fields to street-food carts. The show concluded with Bad Bunny shouting 'God bless America!' followed by a roll call of countries across the Americas, including his homeland.

These gestures framed the outfit — and the whole performance — as a tribute to identity, heritage, and unity. His combination of accessible fashion with deep contextual meaning displayed how a global pop star can use visual language to honour family and origin on a platform watched around the world.

Recreate His Super Bowl Look

Bad Bunny's all-white Zara outfit was a custom performance look and has instantly become a reference point for fans seeking stand-out yet wearable style. Here's how to recreate the vibe:

Monochrome base: Start with crisp white chinos or trousers, and a collared shirt for clean lines.

Start with crisp white chinos or trousers, and a collared shirt for clean lines. Statement top: A football-inspired sweater, jersey, or boxy shirt brings athletic flair.

A football-inspired sweater, jersey, or boxy shirt brings athletic flair. Accessories: White gloves, minimal jewellery, and white sneakers complete the aesthetic.

White gloves, minimal jewellery, and white sneakers complete the aesthetic. Personalise: Add a subtle personal detail, like a number or name meaningful to you, to mimic the tribute element.

By choosing a high-street brand on one of the world's biggest stages, Bad Bunny proved that meaningful style doesn't always require luxury labels. It requires a reason, and a story behind the look.

Originally published on Fashiontimes UK