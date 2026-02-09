A viral video from inside Donald Trump's Super Bowl watch party has sparked debate after screens at the event appeared to broadcast Bad Bunny's official half-time show despite the president's public criticism of the performance. The footage, circulated online on 9 February, shows large display screens at Trump's golf club venue airing the NFL half-time programme while guests mingle in the background.

The clip quickly drew attention because conservative organisers had promoted a competing half-time event headlined by musician Kid Rock, positioned as an ideological alternative to the official show. The moment highlights how sporting events increasingly function as arenas for cultural competition, where political identity and entertainment preferences collide in real time.

Viral Footage Raises Questions

A publicly shared video shows what appears to be Trump's watch party venue displaying the official halftime broadcast, which featured Puerto Rican global music star Bad Bunny. The clip has not been independently verified in its technical details, but the imagery matches widely circulated footage recorded inside a Trump-owned golf club hosting the event.

Online viewers quickly spotted the apparent contradiction between the broadcast inside the venue and earlier criticism directed at the performer. Prior to the game, Trump had publicly denounced the NFL's decision to feature Bad Bunny, describing the performance in negative terms on social media following the broadcast.

The half-time programme itself drew international attention for its bilingual musical set and cultural themes emphasising unity across the Americas, elements that had already generated political reactions before the game.

Footage from inside Trump’s golf club Super Bowl party reveals the Bad Bunny half time show played on the big screens.



What a bunch of hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/hF5scOGYek — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 9, 2026

Conservative Alternative Show

Parallel to the NFL broadcast, conservative organisation Turning Point USA organised an alternative halftime event promoted as an 'All American' show. The production, streamed online rather than on the official broadcast, featured Kid Rock alongside several country music artists and was presented as a patriotic counter-programme.

The alternative event emerged after months of criticism from conservative commentators who objected to the NFL's choice of halftime performer. Organisers framed the production as a cultural statement intended to appeal to viewers seeking what they described as traditional American musical themes.

Despite the competing programming, video from Trump's own watch party suggests that the official NFL broadcast remained visible on venue screens, an outcome that quickly became the focus of online debate.

Political Symbolism

The moment became significant because the halftime show had already become part of a broader cultural debate tied to immigration politics, language representation, and national identity in American popular culture. Bad Bunny, whose career has often incorporated political commentary, has publicly criticised certain immigration policies and previously expressed concern about US immigration enforcement affecting fans attending live events.

Trump, by contrast, had expressed opposition to the NFL's selection of the performer and criticised the show following the broadcast, intensifying the symbolic contrast between public statements and what appeared on screens at his own event.

Rapid Media Amplification

Within hours of the footage appearing online, the clip circulated across multiple social platforms, drawing millions of views and generating debate among supporters and critics alike. Some commentators interpreted the moment as evidence of political theatre surrounding cultural controversies, while others emphasised that venue broadcast decisions do not necessarily reflect the personal viewing choices of the host.

The discussion also highlighted the power of viral imagery in shaping political narratives, particularly when events occur at symbolic locations associated with prominent public figures. Media analysts note that such moments can rapidly influence public discourse even when the factual circumstances remain limited to a brief video recording.

The episode shows how a few seconds of viral footage can reshape a national conversation long after the final whistle of the Super Bowl.

Originally published on IBTimes UK