Mexican influencer María Julissa has categorically denied accusations that she betrayed cartel leader El Mencho by providing his location to authorities, labelling the claims 'totally false.'

The OnlyFans model found herself at the heart of viral speculation after Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, died in a Mexican military raid on 22 February 2026.

Officials have not named her in connection with the operation, which sparked widespread violence across several states.

Who is María Julissa?

María Julissa, a 30-year-old Mexican digital creator and model, boasts 3.6 million followers on Instagram, where she shares content on music, cars, and lifestyle. She has released tracks like 'El Makinon' and 'Suki,' collaborating with artists in the reggaeton scene.

Julissa often posts about baseball, earning the nickname 'Barbie Beisbolera' among fans.

Born in Guadalajara, she rose to fame through social media in the late 2010s, building a brand around empowerment and luxury.

Critics note her content sometimes courts controversy, but she maintains a positive public image focused on self-expression. No prior links to organised crime appear in public records, and she has never commented on Mexico's cartel issues before this episode.

The Viral Accusations Linking Her to El Mencho

Rumours exploded online after El Mencho's death, with X posts claiming Julissa was his secret lover who leaked his hideout in Tapalpa, Jalisco, to secure revenge over a stolen vehicle. A Facebook post referenced an unnamed informant in a romantic relationship, fuelling speculation.

Viral X posts and AI-generated images purportedly showing the pair together amassed millions of views within hours. Some accounts alleged she provided coordinates after authorities tracked her visits to his fortified cabin.

🚨 “TOTAL DESINFORMACIÓN”: Influencer Maria Julissa Denies Rumors of Involvement in “El Mencho” Raid 🚨



A whirlwind of viral rumors has put Mexican influencer Maria Julissa at the center of a massive international story—but she says it is all "totally false." Following the… pic.twitter.com/FrXd39JpOj — daily punch (@kingbrodi3) February 25, 2026

The claims spread rapidly on platforms like TikTok and Facebook, with one video garnering over 22.7K likes.

Fact-checkers have labelled the photos as fabricated, and no evidence supports the betrayal narrative.

The US had offered a bounty of £11.1 million ($15 million) for information leading to El Mencho's capture, but officials confirmed the tip came from unrelated intelligence. Mexico's government added MXN 300 million, though neither reward has been claimed in this case. The raid's aftermath saw gunmen torch vehicles and block highways in six states, hardly a surprise given CJNG's reputation for retaliation.

Julissa's Firm Denial Amid the Storm

Julissa addressed the allegations directly on Instagram, stating 'I have nothing to do with that situation' and urging followers not to spread unverified content. In another post, she described the rumours as baseless and harmful, warning of the damage from misinformation.

Mexican news outlet La Prensa reported her rejection of the informant label, noting the lack of official corroboration. Experts confirm the circulating audio clips and images are likely AI-manipulated. Authorities have emphasised that the operation relied on long-term surveillance, not a single tip-off.

The Mexican government maintains the raid was based on months of gathered intelligence, with no public figures implicated. Violence continues in Jalisco as CJNG factions jostle for power following El Mencho's demise. Julissa has since returned to posting everyday content, while calls grow for better regulation of viral falsehoods online.

Originally published on IBTimes UK