Guthrie, the mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on 1 February. A ransom demand of $6 millionwas subsequently issued, with a deadline of 9 February, according to US media reports, focusing attention on how investigators and the family handle any contact with the alleged kidnappers.

Proof Of Life Central To Nancy Guthrie Inquiry

Dan Donovan, founder and managing partner of US security consultancy Stratoscope Holdings, said proof of life was a basic requirement in kidnap-for-ransom cases.

'Ransom is often not paid without proof of life because paying without verification risks funding a crime with no chance of recovery,' he told RadarOnline. Proof of life, he added, both confirms the victim's status and demonstrates that the abductors retain control.

Retired FBI agent Scott Curtis, who has been commenting on the case in US media, echoed that view and said he believed Guthrie's family had not yet received such evidence.

'I believe they haven't received proof of life,' he said. 'You're not going to make a ransom payment unless you have proof of life.'

Curtis said he had urged caution for the family, which includes Savannah Guthrie, her sister Annie and brother Camron, about moving forward without confirmation of Nancy Guthrie's condition.

US broadcasters have reported that the FBI is running a 24-hour command post as the search enters its fourth week. Federal authorities have not publicly commented on any ransom demand or on whether there has been direct contact with the kidnappers.

Nancy Guthrie Case Complicated By AI Concerns

Curtis said advances in artificial intelligence were making it more difficult for families and investigators to rely on images alone.

'There still could be some doubt in that proof of life, especially in this AI-generated world we're living in now,' he said, suggesting that any verification would need to be robust.

He argued that credible proof of life in the Guthrie case would likely require a video with audio, a definitive date stamp and details that would be hard to fabricate digitally.

Former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracey Walder said the decision on whether to pay any ransom ultimately lay with the family, while noting that they may not have been given any visual evidence at all.

'I don't think they ever received a picture or anything like that,' Walder told US outlets, adding of the family's dilemma: 'We don't know what we would do in that situation.'

US law enforcement agencies generally advise against paying ransoms, warning that it can embolden criminal groups and offers no guarantee of a hostage's safe return. There is no indication the Guthrie family has agreed to any payment.

Doorbell Footage Shows Masked Suspect

On 10 February, the FBI released footage from a doorbell camera at Guthrie's Tucson home. The video shows a masked individual outside the property, apparently armed with a gun and carrying a backpack. The person, wearing gloves, appears to try to block the camera's view.

Later that day, a man from the nearby town of Rio Rico was taken into custody for questioning. He has since been released and has denied any involvement. Authorities say the investigation remains active and they are pursuing further leads.

The FBI has not named any suspects or announced any charges in connection with the abduction.

Savannah Guthrie has used social media to appeal for information, posting a photograph of her mother alongside a plea to the public.

'We believe she is still alive. Bring her home,' she wrote on Instagram, urging anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

US media have reported claims from a private investigator that a Mexican drug cartel may have been involved in what he described as a 'money-making' scheme, but federal authorities have not confirmed any cartel link.

Investigators continue to seek information from residents in and around Tucson and Rio Rico as the search for Nancy Guthrie extends beyond three weeks.