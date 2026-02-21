Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales exchanged thousands of texts, some of them of a "sexual" nature, with an aide who later committed suicide after their alleged affair ended, according to a new report.

Speaking to the New York Post, Bobby Barrera, the attorney of Adrian Aviles, ex husband of Regina Santos, said the communications "clearly indicate something more than a non-professional relationship."

He went on to say that they exchanged some 3,500 texts, including requests from Gonzales for Santos to send him pictures while she was in a motel. Barrera noted that there is no "graphic" content.

The texts are being downloaded by a forensics team, Aviles and Barrera said, promising to release the content soon.

"He lives his life as if nothing happened. He has no remorse. His office never reached out to us and given us any kind of condolences," Aviles said.

Gonzales, on his end, said Aviles is trying to "blackmail" him. He posted an image on social media showing a message from Barrera. It claims that Aviles is seeking $300,000 for a non-disclosure agreement to refrain from filing a civil action that could damage his career.

"We definitely have limitation deadlines on our CAA so time is of the essence," reads a passage of the communication.

Gonzales slammed the message, saying he "will not be blackmailed." "Disgusting to see people profit politically and financially off a tragic death. The public should IMMEDIATELY have full access to the Uvalde Police report. I will keep fighting for" Texas' 23rd district, he added.

Barrera reacted, saying Gonzales "fails to comprehend that we really state: We don't want to go public" and "destroy his career."

Aviles this week gave an interview to the San Antonio Express-News to make public comments about the allegations for the first time since the incident.

"I said the truth would come to light when it's time, and the time is now," Aviles told the Texas-based outlet. "Tony abused his power. He should have held himself to a higher standard as a congressional leader." He added that he hopes Gonzales "will stand up and be accountable for his actions."

Authorities said Santos-Aviles poured gasoline on herself outside her home on September 13, 2025, and died the next day at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. The Bexar County Medical Examiner ruled her death a suicide, and police said surveillance video showed she was alone and that there was no evidence of foul play.

Aviles disputed that conclusion, saying, "I don't think that it was an intentional act. I think it was a cry for help that turned into a tragedy."

He said he discovered the alleged relationship in May 2024 when he saw his wife texting Gonzales and later found messages he described as "very sexual in nature." He said the relationship had lasted two to three weeks at that point. Aviles said he later contacted Gonzales and members of his staff to say he knew about the relationship and intended to make it public, after which, he claimed, his wife was marginalized at work.

Gonzales is seeking reelection in Texas' 23rd Congressional District where he faces a contested Republican primary led by challenger Herrera, who previously raised the issue of the affair back in December.

Originally published on Latin Times