Thomas Pritzker, the longtime executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, has announced his resignation from the company effective immediately. The billionaire's departure stems from newly disclosed communications linking him to late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his close associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Pritzker, 75, who has helmed Hyatt as executive chairman since 2004, said he would not seek re-election to the company's board at its 2026 annual meeting. In a letter to the board and a related public statement, he acknowledged "terrible judgment" in maintaining relationships with Epstein after the financier's 2008 guilty plea to procuring an underage girl for prostitution.

The decision follows the release of millions of internal U.S. Department of Justice documents tied to Epstein investigations, as part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which has revealed extensive networks of correspondence and associations involving high-profile figures like President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and former President Bill Clinton. The disclosures include evidence that Pritzker remained in contact with Epstein and Maxwell over many years.

According to reporting from PBS, one email from the trove showed Pritzker engaging with Epstein and Maxwell about social plans. Although Pritzker has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing, the content of these releases has driven reputational risk for those named.

In his resignation, Pritzker emphasized his commitment to Hyatt's future and the need for responsible stewardship. "Good stewardship also means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which I deeply regret," he wrote. "I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner."

Pritzker's exit marks a significant moment for the Chicago-based global hotel chain, which operates more than 1,450 properties worldwide. The files have also led to other high-profile departures. Among those who have resigned in recent weeks are the chairman and CEO of Dubai's DP World, a prominent Goldman Sachs lawyer and former White House counsel Kathy Ruemmler, and the head of a major U.S. law firm, all tied to documented interactions with Epstein.

Mark Hoplamazian, Hyatt's president and chief executive officer, has been named the company's new chairman, taking over immediately. A member of one of America's wealthiest and most influential families, he is first cousin to Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker and plays a significant role in several philanthropic and business endeavors. While stepping down from his Hyatt role, he reportedly remains involved in family investments and other interests.

Originally published on IBTimes