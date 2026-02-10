The new series Dear Killer Nannies is already turning heads with its first teaser, offering an intense and emotionally grounded take on one of history's most infamous criminal families. The Latin American drama looks striking from its earliest visuals, presenting a fresh perspective on a story long dominated by violence and myth. This time, the narrative centers on childhood, memory, and survival, anchored by a transformative performance from John Leguizamo as Pablo Escobar.

Rather than retelling the rise and fall of the Medellín Cartel from the usual law enforcement or criminal viewpoint, Dear Killer Nannies reframes the saga as a coming-of-age story seen through the eyes of Juan Pablo "Juampi" Escobar. As the son of Colombia's most notorious drug lord, Juampi grows up surrounded by danger, secrecy, and fear, with hired hitmen forming part of his daily life. These men, tasked with protection and enforcement, become his constant companions, earning the chilling nickname of his "nannies."

In Spanish, the title is more provocative: Criado por sicarios, raised by hired assasins.

This perspective allows the series to explore the emotional cost of a childhood shaped by crime. Loyalty, confusion, and loss of innocence take center stage as Juampi begins to understand the true nature of his father's empire. The result is a deeply personal story that examines how violence seeps into domestic life, altering family bonds and childhood itself.

Leguizamo's casting as Pablo Escobar has quickly become one of the project's most discussed elements. Known for his versatility and commanding screen presence, the Colombian American actor brings complexity to a role often reduced to excess and brutality. Early footage suggests a portrayal that balances charisma and menace while emphasizing Escobar's role as a father, a perspective rarely explored with this level of intimacy.

The series features a layered ensemble cast that supports Juampi's journey at different stages of his life. Janer Villareal portrays the teenage Juan Pablo, while Miguel Tamayo and Miguel Ángel García take on younger versions of the character. Laura Rodríguez stars as Victoria Henao, Escobar's wife, grounding the family dynamic at the heart of the story. The cast also includes Juanita Molina (Mila in Yo Soy Betty La Fea), Julián Zuluaga, Rafael Zea, Danharry Colorado, Julián Bustamante, Julián Díaz, and Melanie Dell' Olmo, with special participation from Andrés Delgado and Carmen Electra.

Behind the scenes, Dear Killer Nannies is produced by Telemundo Studios, Underground Producciones, and TIS Studios, with Sebastián Ortega serving as showrunner. The series is inspired directly by the real-life accounts of Juan Pablo Escobar, who co-created the project alongside Ortega and Pablo Farina, ensuring the narrative remains rooted in lived experience rather than sensationalism.

Set to premiere on Disney+ in Latin America and Hulu in the United States, Dear Killer Nannies positions itself as both a character study and a meditation on the human cost of power, violence, and legacy. By telling the story from a child's perspective, the series promises a more intimate and unsettling look at a chapter of history that continues to resonate across generations.

Originally published on Latin Times