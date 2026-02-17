Netflix's hit legal thriller "The Lincoln Lawyer" returned Feb. 5, 2026, with its fourth season, thrusting charismatic defense attorney Mickey Haller into the role of defendant as he fights murder charges in a gripping adaptation of Michael Connelly's novel "The Law of Innocence."

The 10-episode season, which dropped all at once on the streaming platform, picks up directly from the shocking Season 3 finale where police discovered the body of former client Sam Scales in the trunk of Mickey's signature Lincoln Continental. Framed for the killing, Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) must navigate a relentless prosecution led by a tough district attorney while his team — including ex-wife Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell), investigator Cisco (Angus Sampson), legal secretary Lorna Crane (Becki Newton) and driver Izzy Letts (Jazz Raycole) — works to uncover the truth from the outside.

The season marks a tonal shift, described by co-showrunner Ted Humphrey as the "most emotional" yet, blending intense courtroom battles, personal stakes and character-driven moments. Mickey's trial tests his legal prowess from behind bars, forcing him to confront his own vulnerabilities. A major subplot involves the death of his mentor Legal Siegel (Elliott Gould), adding layers of grief and motivation. New cast members Cobie Smulders, Sasha Alexander and Constance Zimmer bring fresh dynamics, with Smulders and Alexander appearing in key supporting roles that heighten the intrigue.

Early viewership figures show strong performance: The season debuted with 9 million views in its first four days, securing the No. 2 spot on Netflix's English TV list for the week of Feb. 5. Fan reception has been enthusiastic, with praise for Garcia-Rulfo's performance in his most challenging arc yet. Garcia-Rulfo himself called Season 4 his favorite, highlighting the emotional depth and personal stakes for Mickey.

The trailer, released mid-January 2026, teased the high-tension premise: "On trial for a murder he didn't commit, Mickey must face a relentless DA as he fights to prove his innocence, expose the real killer and save his firm." A sneak peek of the first six minutes, shared Feb. 2, showed Mickey adjusting to life in prison while his allies rally.

The series, created by Ted Humphrey and David E. Kelley, continues to film primarily in Los Angeles, employing thousands of local cast and crew across its run. Production for Seasons 1-4 spanned 359 days and involved over 4,300 personnel, underscoring its economic impact in the region.

Netflix has already greenlit a fifth season, ensuring more cases for Mickey Haller. While plot details for future installments remain under wraps, the renewal signals strong confidence in the show's enduring appeal.

Viewers can stream all 10 episodes of Season 4 exclusively on Netflix. Critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes stands at 100% fresh based on early reviews, with audiences giving it a 77% Popcornmeter score.

As Mickey's journey continues to captivate, "The Lincoln Lawyer" solidifies its place as one of Netflix's premier legal dramas, blending procedural thrills with deep character exploration.

