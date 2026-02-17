Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego slammed Secretary of State Marco Rubio for backing Hungarian President Viktor Orban in his bid for reelection, saying it illustrates the Trump administration's authoritarian impulses.

"Rubio and Trump are openly rooting for Viktor Orbán, the guy who bragged about turning Hungary into an 'illiberal state.' Right before a tight election. This administration doesn't just tolerate authoritarians, they admire them. It's no coincidence they are pushing for authoritarianism here at home," Gallego said in a social media publication.

The endorsement in question took place on Monday in Hungary. There, Orban is seeking to win a tight election to secure a fifth straight term following the April elections.

Rubio met with the head of State and signed an agreement on U.S.-Hungarian civilian nuclear cooperation, which includes the possibility of buying compact nuclear reactors, as well as U.S.-supplied nuclear fuel and spent fuel storage technology, according to The Associated Press.

In a press conference in Hungary, Rubio praised Orban, as well as his relationship with President Donald Trump. "The prime minister and the president have a very, very close personal relationship and working relationship, and I think it has been beneficial to our two countries," he said.

"That person-to-person connection that you've established with the president has made all the difference in the world in building this relationship," he added.

The outlet noted that Orban as kept warm relations with Russia despite Moscow's war in Ukraine, buying energy from the country as the European Union seeks to end energy relations. He received an exemption from U.S. sanctions on Russian energy in November after meeting with Trump.

Orban told Rubio that Trump has an "open invitation" to Budapest and that is government is ready to host peace summits between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine in hopes of negotiating an end to the conflict.

Originally published on Latin Times