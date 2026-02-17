No one knows what the going rate for romance is these days but Travis Kelce appears to have decided it's somewhere north of $141,000 and climbing.

That was the Valentine's Day bill, reportedly. One Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch at $91,600. A Rolex 1908 at $33,600. A Hermès kaftan he saw in a magazine and bought on impulse because, and as a source said, he 'immediately thought of her'. Three Louis Vuitton pieces she'd mentioned wanting in a text. Kelce is the sort of man who treats a passing comment as a shopping list, which is either the most attentive thing imaginable or mildly terrifying, depending.

But the gifts were not the main event. The main event — and this is where it tips from extravagant into something else entirely — is flowers.

According to The US Sun, Kelce has started a countdown. Bouquets at 100 days before the wedding. More at 50. More at 30. Then daily, every day, for the entire final month. Roses in different colours, hydrangeas, orchids. All tailored to whatever Swift is into that particular week because the two of them apparently swap fashion notes by text constantly, like a pair of magazine editors who happen to also be wildly famous.

'He wants her to feel overwhelmed in the best possible way,' the insider claimed.

Right. Fine.

Here's the thing about Kelce, though. He proposed last August by secretly having a full garden — hedges, flowerbeds, the works — built in his back yard while Swift was sitting in another room recording his podcast. She walked outside and there it was. The garden existed and he was on one knee and the whole thing had been assembled by a team of landscapers who presumably spent the afternoon trying not to make any noise whatsoever. 'He really crushed it in surprising me,' she told Graham Norton a couple of months later, and honestly, crushed is the word. The logistics alone.

They announced the engagement on Instagram: 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.'

So the flower countdown is not, by Kelce standards, all that surprising. It fits. The man operates at a volume setting most people do not have access to.

The Wedding Itself

Page Six reckons Saturday 13 June 2026, at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. It's a posh Victorian hotel a stone's throw from Swift's holiday place. The date has a 13 in it because Swift has had a thing about that number since she was a teenager scrawling it on her hand backstage; anyone who has followed her career for more than ten minutes already knows this. Sources claimed the couple paid off the people who were originally booked to marry there that day. Ocean House wouldn't confirm, which is the sort of non-denial that usually means yes.

Meanwhile the Rhode Island estate is getting what sounds like a complete botanical overhaul. Swift reportedly wants $1.2m spent on landscaping and gardeners to turn the grounds into — and this is how the insider put it — 'a wave of flowers'. Orchids in three colours. Hydrangeas in three more. Peonies. Red roses planted months ahead so they're in bloom for the day. She plans to give every female guest a bouquet of red eternity roses, which is a nice touch and also, at those numbers, probably requires its own logistics coordinator.

'Taylor dreams of being fully surrounded by flowers, making her teenage dream of marrying in a sea of flowers come true,' the source said.

Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are reportedly bridesmaids. Donna Kelce — Travis's mum — was cornered by TMZ and asked if she'd signed an NDA about the wedding. She laughed. Whether that means she hasn't signed one or she has and finds the question funny is anyone's guess, but it was a good laugh either way.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed anything officially. No date, no venue, no guest list. Everything here comes from 'well-placed insiders' and 'sources close to the couple', which in celebrity journalism can mean anything from the florist to the agent's publicist's assistant's cousin. Take it with whatever amount of salt feels appropriate.

What does seem clear, from the sheer volume of leaks, is that this will be private, floral, expensive and Rhode Island. Not the stadium spectacle people expected. More like a garden party for several hundred close friends, if your idea of a garden party involves $1.2m in landscaping and an engagement ring that probably needs its own insurance policy.

Kelce, for his part, has said almost nothing. On a recent New Heights episode he offered: 'I still get giddy. Exciting times.' That was it. Classic Kelce — build the garden, buy the watches, plan the 100-day flower campaign, then go on the podcast and say four words about it like it's no big deal.

The first countdown bouquet should arrive within weeks. Swift has almost certainly read about it by now, given that half the tabloid press has, but maybe that's part of the charm. You know it's coming. You open the door anyway. There are worse ways to spend a morning.

