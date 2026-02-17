The Department of Homeland Security has issued hundreds of administrative subpoenas to major technology companies seeking identifying information about social media accounts that criticize Immigration and Customs Enforcement or report agents' locations, according to government officials and tech industry employees consulted by The New York Times.

The requests have been sent in recent months to firms including Google, Meta, Reddit and Discord, with some companies complying in part after internal legal review.

Officials cited by the Times, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the subpoenas seek names, email addresses, phone numbers and other data tied to accounts that do not use real names. DHS claimed to the outlet that it has "broad administrative subpoena authority" and has argued in court that such requests are intended to help protect ICE personnel operating in the field.

Unlike search warrants, administrative subpoenas do not require prior judicial approval, placing the burden on recipients to challenge them in court if they object.

The issue has already made headlines in recent weeks. In Minnesota, Democratic state Rep. Brad Tabke posted real-time updates on social media during January, describing sightings of ICE agents near schools and businesses and drawing criticism from conservatives who said the posts endangered officers.

Tabke defended the updates as constitutionally protected, writing that his actions were "protected by the Constitution of the United States of America that I have sworn to uphold."

Civil liberties advocates say the subpoena campaign marks an escalation. Steve Loney, a senior supervising attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania who has represented some affected users, told The Times that "the government is taking more liberties than they used to. It's a whole other level of frequency and lack of accountability."

Technology companies say they evaluate each demand individually. A Google spokesperson said its process is designed to protect privacy while meeting legal obligations and that the company notifies users when their data is requested unless legally barred from doing so.

Federal prosecutors have separately brought criminal cases tied to online activity involving ICE agents. In September, a grand jury indicted two men accused of posting threats against a deportation officer and his spouse online, with prosecutors saying such conduct is "a direct attack on the safety and integrity of our justice system."

Originally published on Latin Times