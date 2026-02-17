Drivers across Cuba are facing waits of weeks or months to refuel as fuel shortages deepen and new government controls limit access to gasoline, according to accounts from residents and officials compiled by The Associated Press.

To manage demand and prevent long lines at service stations, authorities recently made it mandatory for motorists to use a state-run mobile app called Ticket to schedule refueling appointments. Drivers in Havana told AP that the system is assigning dates far into the future, sometimes with thousands of requests ahead in the queue.

Jorge Reyes, a 65-year-old driver, said that after registering he received a number in the "seven thousand and something" range at a station issuing about 50 appointments per day.

Fuel is no longer sold at subsidized local-currency prices and is now available mainly in dollars, with official rates around $1.30 per liter and black-market prices reportedly reaching $6, the outlet reports. Government salaries converted at market rates average under $20 per month. Even when drivers reach the pump, purchases are capped at 20 liters.

"This will not last me long," said Ariel Alonso, a businessman who recently filled up in Havana.

The shortages have intensified as Cuba struggles to secure imported oil for power plants and refineries. President Miguel Díaz-Canel has accused Washington of imposing an "energy blockade," while U.S. officials have threatened tariffs on countries supplying oil to the island. Venezuela halted crude shipments to Cuba in January after the capture of its former president, and Mexico has also paused deliveries following the U.S. warning.

Energy constraints are affecting daily life beyond transportation. Banks have shortened hours to conserve electricity, and the government has said it cannot provide fuel for planes landing on the island, prompting some airlines to cancel flights or refuel elsewhere. Events including a book fair and a cigar trade show have been postponed to reduce energy use.

Satellite analysis cited by Bloomberg indicates nighttime light levels in some Cuban cities have fallen by as much as 50% compared with historical averages, suggesting reduced power availability.

Some U.S. lawmakers of Cuban origin have called for intensifying pressure on Havana. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart described the strategy as "zero tolerance and total pressure," while Rep. Carlos Gimenez said he had "never seen the regime as weak as it is right now."

