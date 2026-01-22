Rafael Amaya's relationship with Telemundo and its franchise El Señor de los Cielos has been as profitable as it has been stormy, with undeniable success, but also with personal crises and problems in his relationship with the American television network, which made the announcement this Thursday, January 22, that he is returning to his iconic character of Aurelio Casillas for a tenth season a surprise.

He made the announcement himself, with an appearance on Telemundo's morning shows and a video on social media.

Amaya's work on El Señor de los Cielos was marked by disappearances, addiction scandals, triumphant returns and, finally, a farewell that seemed definitive after season 9, although rumors of a new return have not stopped.

After officially closing his chapter as Aurelio Casillas in 2024, the actor focused on rebuilding his personal life, consolidating his relationship with his girlfriend and manager, and exploring other musical projects, far removed from the narco-universe that made him famous.

From absolute protagonist to disappearance

The series premiered in 2013 on Telemundo with Rafael Amaya as the undisputed face of Aurelio Casillas, a central figure in the Spanish-language narco-series phenomenon.

Amaya headlined six consecutive seasons until, at the height of the production, he stopped appearing and rumors began circulating about personal problems and addictions that had kept him away from filming.

Scandals, addictions and rehabilitation

After his "disappearance" from the set and public life, reports emerged that the actor had hit rock bottom due to drug and alcohol use, something he himself ended up acknowledging by admitting mistakes and talking about the importance of asking for help.

In 2019 it was confirmed that he had been hospitalized in a rehabilitation clinic, and shortly afterwards he was seen in Tijuana in an episode that was interpreted as a relapse, with alleged delusions of persecution in public, a fact that his team publicly denied.

Return to the saga and the end of Aurelio

Amaya briefly reappeared in the first episode of the seventh season to say goodbye to Aurelio, which fueled theories of the character's death and definitive closure, although the production ended up reconfiguring the story for future seasons.

The actor returned with force for the eighth and, above all, the ninth season, filming for months and making it clear that it was a "closing of a cycle" after more than a decade playing the same kingpin on television.

The 9, the supposed final goodbye

On June 26, 2024, the final episode of season 9 aired, announced as Rafael Amaya's farewell in the role of Aurelio Casillas, something that his own girlfriend and representative publicly celebrated as the closing of a ten-year chapter.

In 2024 interviews, the actor stated he was ready to "close the cycle with El Señor de los Cielos," grateful for the evolution of the character but focused on new professional opportunities, making it clear that he did not plan to sign a new contract with Telemundo for a tenth installment.

What did he do next and the new rumors

After season 9, Amaya focused on his personal life, stating that he felt fulfilled, in love, and "a better person" with his partner, while also discussing projects outside the world of Aurelio Casillas. In fact, he affirmed that he had done "everything he had to do" with the character and dedicated himself fully to music.

In 2024, the actor returned to his musical roots with various projects:

"La Bestia" : A single that combines corrido and rap, released in collaboration with Tito Double P and Código FN .

: A single that combines corrido and rap, released in collaboration with and . Return to Ska : He resumed his musical career with the band Almalafa , seeking to close personal and professional cycles after his departure from El Señor de los Cielos .

: He resumed his musical career with the band , seeking to close personal and professional cycles after his departure from El Señor de los Cielos . Other singles : He released tracks such as "MATAR (Special Version)", "Poeta Vagabundo" and "Tic Talk" (with Conejo).

Throughout 2025, Amaya maintained a steady stream of digital releases:

Featured singles : "It Burns", "Still Burning", "Pineapple On The Moon", "No Pressure", "MELT", "FYM", "Corazón Cumbiero", "23" and "Humo Y Balas".

: "It Burns", "Still Burning", "Pineapple On The Moon", "No Pressure", "MELT", "FYM", "Corazón Cumbiero", "23" and "Humo Y Balas". Collaborations : He participated in tracks such as "Envy" (with Yung H) and "Wara Wara".

In early 2026, he released the single and music video "No Breaks" , which he describes as Spanglish rap that represents the union of Mexico and the United States.

However, Aurelio Casillas was never far from his mind. Despite official statements, sources close to the artist revealed that the problems with Telemundo stemmed from working conditions and the contract, with the network rejecting Amaya's requests.

Fortunately for fans of the franchise, things changed. Telemundo didn't achieve the success it had hoped for with Los Casillas , the spin-off series of The Lord of the Rings. Nor did it with its other scripted productions, such as Velvet and Thirst for Revenge.

For her part, Amaya also failed to consolidate important projects since leaving El Señor de los Cielos.

In short, they both seemed to need each other and decided the best course of action: to reunite. Now Amaya will serve as executive producer, which gives him a cut above his highest acting salary, and Telemundo hopes for another big win. Filming begins this year.