Florida senator Rick Scott called for sanctions against Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodríguez following the reported annulment of an amnesty law in the South American country, escalating pressure from U.S. officials on key figures within President Nicolás Maduro's government.

The comments, shared on social media, come amid renewed scrutiny over the Venezuelan government's legal and political moves affecting opposition figures and civil liberties.

Scott, a Republican senator representing Florida, has been one of the most vocal critics of the Maduro administration in Washington. His latest statement urges the U.S. government to impose punitive measures against Rodríguez, one of Maduro's closest allies and a central figure in the country's executive leadership.

The Maduro regime, now led by Delcy Rodríguez, Diosdado Cabello, and their evil thugs, continues to unjustly hold hundreds of political prisoners hostage.



Lt. Col. Igbert Marín Chaparro has been detained since 2018, tortured, denied basic rights, and is STILL imprisoned even… https://t.co/5qIi6klgAe — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 25, 2026

The reported annulment of the amnesty law has raised concerns among opposition groups and international observers. The law had previously been viewed as a mechanism that could provide legal relief in politically sensitive cases, particularly those involving individuals accused in connection with anti-government activities.

While details surrounding the legal decision remain limited, the development has been framed by critics as part of a broader pattern of tightening control by Venezuelan authorities over the judicial system, despite the Trump administration's comments regardless its control of Venezuela.

Rodríguez has already been the subject of international sanctions.

The United States and the European Union have previously imposed measures against her over allegations tied to democratic backsliding and human rights concerns in Venezuela. The new calls from Scott suggest an effort to expand or reinforce those restrictions.

"Accountability is critical," Scott has said in past statements regarding Venezuela policy, arguing that targeted sanctions are necessary to pressure officials within the Maduro government.

The Trump administration has not immediately responded to Scott's latest demand.

Originally published on Latin Times