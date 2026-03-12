Jeffrey Epstein reportedly confessed to a victim that a blonde woman in his New York home was the mother of his child.

'This is the mother of my child,' the victim claimed Epstein said, while pointing at a photograph on the wall, according to newly released Department of Justice files.

Epstein also kept a sculpted model of the woman's torso in his Manhattan townhouse and described her as 'perfect.' These revelations have reignited speculation over whether Epstein secretly fathered a child and raise urgent questions about the whereabouts of the child today.

Victims Describe Epstein's Obsessions

The Department of Justice files include multiple accounts suggesting Epstein encouraged women to bear his offspring. An FBI interview with another victim indicated that Epstein pressured her to carry a child for him. Meanwhile, emails from his friend Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, congratulated him on a 'baby boy' in 2011. Epstein's brother, Mark, has denied the claims, insisting Epstein never had children, but the evidence released paints a complex and troubling picture.

One woman, who met Epstein at age 16 while working as a model in New York, recalled visits to his home where he allegedly assaulted her. She told investigators that Epstein pointed out a photograph of a blonde woman and claimed she had given birth to his baby.

Epstein reportedly said her husband would be 'very lucky.' The files also describe Epstein's apparent fixation on creating children with specific women, including proposals that left Ghislaine Maxwell angered and resentful.

Another British victim documented in her handwritten notes that Epstein suggested fathering a child with her while she was a teenager, describing the exchanges as 'humiliating' and distressing. Epstein's obsession with controlling reproduction reportedly extended to transhumanist ambitions, with plans to impregnate multiple women to create a new generation of his DNA. Survivors recalled seeing laboratory apparatus in his properties, reinforcing the disturbing scale of his designs.

Images and Emails Fuel Speculation

The DOJ files also contain photographs of Epstein with a woman holding a baby. Both faces are obscured, and it is unclear if the woman is the same as in the beach photo. These images, along with the sculpture of a blue torso, hint at Epstein's obsession with specific women and children. Ferguson's 2011 email confirming Epstein's alleged baby boy added further fuel to speculation.

The child, if born in 2011, would now be around 14 years old. None of the documents provide clear evidence about the child's identity or current location. Epstein's history of secrecy and manipulation leaves investigators and the public with only fragmented information. The baby's existence, safety, and upbringing remain shrouded in mystery.

Whereabouts of the Child Remain Unknown

Multiple sources indicate that the child survived a full-term pregnancy, but was reportedly taken away from the mother minutes after birth. Online discussions suggest the baby may have been adopted or placed out of public view, though no official records confirm this. Survivors describe the trauma of having pregnancies controlled or disrupted by Epstein and his associates, with some pregnancies ending in induced premature birth or miscarriage.

Despite the evidence in the DOJ files, the child's current location remains a mystery. Advocates for victims emphasise the importance of protecting the child from public exposure, while researchers continue to piece together fragments of Epstein's secretive life. The question of where the child is now is central to understanding the full scope of Epstein's crimes and their impact on his victims.

The Department of Justice files serve as a stark reminder of the enduring effects of abuse and the importance of safeguarding potential victims, including those whose very existence has been hidden from public view. While Epstein may be gone, the unanswered questions about his alleged child remain pressing and deeply unsettling.

Originally published on IBTimes UK