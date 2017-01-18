Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Amal Clooney Pregnancy Rumors Deepens As She Sported Baby Bump And Wears Loose Fitted Clothes

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 18, 2017 11:37 AM EST
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Our Brand Is Crisis' - Red Carpet

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Our Brand Is Crisis' - Red Carpet(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin are still speculated to be expecting a baby. Especially when Mrs. Clooney continues to wear loose fitted clothes in public and major events.

According to People, Amal Clooney has been recently acknowledged as one of the most influential women in the world. Amal with her husband participated at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland as a result of the honor.

The Women of Impact dinner was hosted by publisher Tina Brown in Davos, Switzerland. The Lebanese-British barrister and her actor husband looked stunning than during the event.

As per Daily Mail, Amal fueled the pregnancy rumors as she appeared wearing a loose-fitting two-piece. She selected a sequin embellished dress which is a vintage piece by Chanel.

The three layered dress consists a cropped sleeveless beige top that stopped just over her waist. Followed by sequined skirt and an underskirt also trimmed in sequined silk.

The skirt reached her knees and Amal went for pointed black pumps for the complete classy and comfortable cocktail party look.

This is not the first time that Amal donned clothes which were not body hugging in recent times. Just a week ago she went to an event wearing a baggy floral smock while promoting the documentary White Helmets in London. Many claimed that she was sporting what looked like a small baby bump.

Moreover, paparazzi witnessed George and her having a romantic country walk near their home in Sonning, Berkshire, for which Amal wore a loose white sweater. 

As per Daily Star, a source revealed that Amal Clooney née Alamuddin is expecting twins later this year. There were also rumors of George and Amal thinking about divorce because of her constant pressure on husband for starting a family of her own.

Fans and friends were very excited when the couple got married in a star studded wedding ceremony in 2014. The wedding was widely covered by media.

Amal Clooney reportedly pregnant with twins amid divorce gossip from George Clooney; The actor gets slammed on Twitter

