Huawei's MediaPad T3 Is Out For A Promising Introduction On Mobile World Congress 2017

As Mobile World Congress nears, different mobile companies search for a product to feature, something that will mark the start of 2017. For Huawei, it is making a pass on its smartphones and instead will highlight a new kind of tablet called MediaPad T3, their newest product line. Its introduction on MWC will be an edge for the network and Telecommunications Company of china as the product will be the center of every marketing scheme on the event.

According to reports from Android Headlines, a premature screenshot of MediaPad T3 was already posted in Roland Quandt's twitter and has already garnered a lot of questions. The anticipation of avid Huawei users and tech savvy's may have to wait for MWC as it is set to happen around February 27 to March 2. With the early CES 2017 event this January, mobile enthusiasts wants more models and unit unveiling to happen, of course, technology has a continuous innovation.

Before MediaPad T3's introduction, it already acquired the Wi-Fi Alliance's certification on January 11 but unfortunately, there's not much to say in terms of its specifications at this point in time. Based on reports from Ubergizmo, even the version of its Android OS is still unspecified, with its feature a mystery; it adds up to the excitement of what Huawei has to offer in MWC 2017. Last year, Huawei's MediaPad T2 comes with different variants which differ in screen sizes and an impressive Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, although the Pro models only run in Android 5.1 Lollipop.

Hopefully, the much awaited MediaPad T3 will surpass the MediaPad T2, since hardware details and hints have not yet leaked thus MediaPad T3 is one product in question in the much-awaited technology event in Barcelona, Spain. Watch out for Huawei's new product which carries model number KOB-L09, the MediaPad T3 together with promising new products to compete in the tech market.