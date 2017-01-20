Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 20, 2017

The AI Community Exploded! K-Stew Co-Authors High-Level Case Study On Artificial Intelligence

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017 04:03 AM EST
Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2015 on January 27, 2015 in Paris, France.

Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2015 on January 27, 2015 in Paris, France.(Photo : Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain)

Kristen Stewart attends The Cinema Society with Montblanc and Dom Perignon screening of Sony Pictures Classics' 'Still Alice' at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on January 13, 2015 in New York City.

Kristen Stewart attends The Cinema Society with Montblanc and Dom Perignon screening of Sony Pictures Classics' 'Still Alice' at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo : Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Kristen Stewart has recently reached a milestone as she released a high-level research paper that she co-authored about artificial intelligence.  Just a few hours upon learning about her new endeavor, her fans as well as her detractors took to social media their reaction to the news. The AI community in particular, was awestruck that the 'Twilight' actress was actually involved in this machine learning project.

Tech Crunch was one of the first to report Stewart's research which she co-authored with Bhautik Joshl and David Shapiro of Starlight Studios and Adobe. She directed a short film called 'Come Swim' which was about a man's day presented through impressionism and realism. 'Come Swim' used the method called style transfer to create the man's story.

Style transfer is a technique that takes convolutional neural networks to change video in real time. The process lets film makers use an algorithm of an image, such as painting of van Gogh, and then the program applies the same technique to a photo.

Stewart's research paper is entitled 'Bringing Impressionism to Life with Neural Style Transfer in Come Swim.' It is three pages long and highlights the use of style transfer to cinema. One of the challenges that were mentioned in their paper was the controlled use of style transfer and a trial and error process that they employed basically describing what machine learning research is like.

"In a production setting, however, a great deal of creative control is needed to tune the result, and a rigid set of algorithmic constraints run counter to the need for this creative exploration," authors of the paper mentioned. But the research community was quick to douse the flame of Stewart and her colleagues saying that this was not the first paper written about style transfer and pointed out that a study was recently written about 'Interstellar.'

And despite not being the first of its kind, the paper still highlights style transfer and machine learning and could pave the way for its use on general film making.

People also reported about Kristen Stewart's paper and mentioned a part of the research saying that through style transfer, the authors were able to "map the emotions we wanted to evoke to parameters in the algorithm." The technique basically made it easier describe the thoughts of the subject in the film.

The research paper was actually released ahead of the premiere of the short film. The movie 'Come Swim' will be shown at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday.    

 

Kristen Stewart Dating Model and Former MIley Cyrus Flamel Stella Maxwell – Not Sweet But Having Fun

