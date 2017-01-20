iPad 2017 News And Rumors: Apple's Trio Of New iPads Might Not Launch Until Second Half Of 2017

CUPERTINO, CA - MARCH 21: The new 9.7' iPad Pro is displayed during an Apple special event at the Apple headquarters on March 21, 2016 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO announced the iPhone SE and a 9.7' version of the iPad Pro. (Photo : (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

As per the new report, Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad is predicted to enter mass production sometime in Q1 2017, while the 10.5-inch iPad models will begin production in Q2 of this year.

According to MacRumors, Apple is expected to launch the new iPad during the spring. The new report claims that "these tablets may not be announced or even released" until sometime in the second half of 2017.

Apple is planning reportedly three new tablets for 2017, a 9.7-inch iPad with the friendly price range, a 10.5-inch iPad, and an upgraded 12.9-inch iPad pro.

Apple insider has reported, all the products are still planning. These tablets may not be announced or even released in the market until the second half of 2017.

The latest post regarding iPad rumor suggests, that the 10.5-inch iPad and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will have Apple's beefed-up "A10X" processor. But it is not clear about the come up processor of Apple's 9.7-inch iPad, as it is said to focus on the education sector, in much the same way as the eMac originally did.

The 9.7-inch iPad display will shift to Korea-based Seoul Semiconductor, shifting away from current supplier Nichia. Though, other components for the entry-level device will reportedly be sourced from "secondary suppliers".

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is a contender to replace the price tier of the existing 9.7-inch iPad Pro. The new 9.7-inch version will be introduced at an even lower cost for targeting the education sector.

Studio Neat Designer Dan Provost has well explained as a logical choice for middle-tier iPad. The new iPad pro model is somewhere in the 10-inch range, everything from a 10.1-inch to a 10.9-inch model has been reported.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro is expected as a flagship model of the iPad line. This is believed to feature an edge-to-edge display without a home button, but retain a small portion of the top bezel for the front facing Face Time camera.

So this is the news and rumors regarding the 2017 Apple iPad range so far. Apple's lover will have to wait and watch till the final end.

