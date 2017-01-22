Four Strong Quakes and Numerous Aftershocks Terrorized Snow-Thickened Italy

Nature has taken its toll again as four quakes rocked Italy on Wednesday, as the snow-covered part of the country was terrorized not only by the shaking but the avalanches after. In Amatrice, Italy, four quakes all measuring magnitude 5 has already killed 1 and numerous infrastructure damages, recalling the devastation it did last year in August killing almost 300. This year, the one and only casualty were found buried under the debris of a fallen building in Castel Castagna, province of Teramo.

The decreasing temperature at night adds up to the shivers of residents stock on heavy snowfall in remote areas. According to reports from Yahoo News, almost 130,000 homes were cut off with electricity with some staying on damaged cottages in parts of Teramo, enduring the cold. With four quakes occurring in one place, residents are filled with alarm in every tremor that occurs, followed by a dreadful snowfall, the situation is almost unimaginable.

The thick snow makes it hard for them to go out of the house but the earthquake pushes them nowhere but outside. As they were pushed outside the snow-covered ground, danger is still imminent due to the situation.

Based on reports from Los Angeles Times, residents try to flee each other as they were stuck inside their houses or building. The first quake hit Montereale at 10:25 am with a magnitude of 5.3, the aftershock came after 50 minutes having 5.7 magnitude and 10 minutes after at 5.3 and one of more than 100 more aftershocks were recorded thereafter.

It was in August of last year that the most number of casualties were from the Amatrice, as tourists had their summer vacation on the historic sites and spots. Old churches have already collapsed now, giving away to what last year has damaged. Ski spots were also warned of possible avalanches as the place was already tagged as high-risk due to frequent tremors.