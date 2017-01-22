Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Celine Dion Sings 'Beauty And The Beast' Live-Action Movie Soundtrack

Jan 22, 2017
Singer Celine Dion performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 22, 2016 in New York City

The live-action movie of 'Beauty and the Beast' has not only captured the anticipation of moviegoers but also will be catching the attention of music lovers. With the participation of the 'Titanic' songstress, the upcoming movie of Disney will not only is a sure hit on the box-office, the movie's soundtrack will be a beautiful melody to watch out for. As Celine Dion moves into one of the songs of 'Beauty and the Beast', one cannot forget her duet with Peabo Bryson 25 years ago for the animated version of the movie.

According to reports from E! News, Celine Dion will be singing the newest song for 'Beauty and the Beast' which is entitled as 'How Does A Moment Last Forever'. With this new track written by Oscar winner Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice, it will surely touch the hearts of those who live life to the fullest. The message of the song will surely convey those moments when Belle and the Beast are already falling in love or the time when Belle is with her father.

However, this is not the first time for Celine Dion to participate in a Disney movie, as she had already shared her amazing talent alongside Peabo Bryson. And with that, the song from the 1991 animated movie did not only win an Academy award, it has earned three Grammy awards and a Golden Globe as per reports from Flickering Myth. For Dion, she considers being part of 'Beauty and the Beast' as both an honor and a magical experience that she will definitely not hesitate to accept.

Earlier news of Ariana Grande and John Legend to join the soundtrack has already driven a lot of anticipation from their fans and followers. In just a month and a half to wait, 'Beauty and the Beast' live-action movie will premiere in the US on March 17, 2017, while the soundtrack will come in record stores on March 10. 

 

 

'Beauty and the Beast' Live Action Movie Featuring The Singing Emma Watson as Belle

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

New scientific researches point out that the first humans arrived North America, 10,000 years earlier than previously thought.
Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt
"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]
Mexican Totoaba Fish Near Extinction –Bladder With Aphrodisiac Properties Worth More Than Cocaine
Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction [VIDEO]
Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs
WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

