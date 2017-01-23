Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break

As the Milwaukee Bucks attempt to remain pertinent in the Eastern Conference playoff race, they may get a boost soon.

After Wednesday night's loss to the Houston Rockets, the Milwaukee Bucks are in a virtual tie with the Chicago Bulls for eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 20-21 record. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a rising star, with Jabari Parker has likewise developed this season. Be that as it may, as the Bucks attempt to keep themselves in playoff conflict, a major boost might come soon.

As indicated by ESPN's Marc Stein, the Bucks are "increasing hopeful" injured swingman Khris Middleton will have the capacity to return before the All-Star break up in February.

Middleton has been sidelined since September with a seriously torn left hamstring, which required surgery. He was required to be sidelined for six months, yet Middleton is by all accounts on track to beat that timetable by a month reports, Nbcsports.com.

Middleton drove Milwaukee in scoring (18.2 focuses per game), steals (1.7 per game) and free throw percentage (88.8 percent) last season, while additionally averaging 4.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He is relied upon to be on a minutes confinement when he comes back to action, yet having Middleton back in any way would be uplifting news for the Bucks and head mentor Jason Kidd.

Tony Snell has begun 40 of 41 games for the Bucks this season, which says every one of that should be said in regards to the amount Middleton has been missed. Antetokounmpo and Parker are likewise the main Bucks averaging more than 11 points per game so this season, so a third true scorer is a conspicuous trade deadline need.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 23, soon after All-Star Weekend, Feb. 17-19 in New Orleans. Middleton's approaching return resembles an all around coordinated expansion for the Bucks, so they likely won't need to go aggressively into the trade market for a wing player to reinforce a playoff push reports, Larrybrownsports.com.