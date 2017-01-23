Spice Girls Mel B Has Finally Reunited With Family After 10 Years Of Estrangement

Good news for Spice Girls' Mel B fans, as the singer has already reunited with her family from 10 years of estrangement. It was indeed a very long time of silence that Mel B and her family have treated to each other due to their disapproval of her marriage with Stephen Belafonte. But now, things are getting clear for all of them as Melanie Brown aka Mel B is also communicating with her sister Danielle, somehow they have already seen the light of the situation with Mel B's controversial husband.

According to reports from OK! Magazine, Scary Spice had a recent connection with her family as she headed for London to make the first step, her efforts were not wasted as they were able to patch things up. The worst and saddest part for everybody is over as Mel B and her parents are now keeping all things positive and healthy as life is too short to hold grudges for a long time. The rift that took 10 years to Mel B and her family to repair started out on their secret wedding and another event as they renewed their vows last 2008, wherein neither of Mel B's family was invited.

It was also on 2014 that the Spice Girl star and close friend of Victoria Beckham were mysteriously hospitalized that all the more angered her mother and accused Stephen Belafonte of beating his wife. However, all of these are now set aside as Melanie Brown tries to renew their mother-daughter relationship by asking Andrea to join her on Lip Sync Battle based on reports from The Sun. Moreover, she has invited her mother Andrea, dad Martin, and sister Danielle to Los Angeles for a visit and also to attend to Phoenix's 18th birthday next month.

One of the results of their estrangement was not able to see Mel B's youngest child, Madison not until their recent London visit, such a sigh of relief for the whole family. Stephen Belafonte, Mel B's husband have always been supportive for their family's reconnection despite being the aim of her mum Andrea and sister Danielle's disapproval.