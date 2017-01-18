Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Jon Voight Becomes Suddenly Fatherly On His Daughter Angelina Jolie's Troublesome Family

By Emily Joy C.
Jan 18, 2017
Angelina Jolie with her father Jon Voight , March 10, 2000, at the ShoWest Awards 2000, in which she took the award for 'Supporting Actress of the Year', Las Vegas, Nevada

Angelina Jolie with her father Jon Voight , March 10, 2000, at the ShoWest Awards 2000, in which she took the award for 'Supporting Actress of the Year', Las Vegas, Nevada(Photo : Getty Images/Brenda Chase)

There's nobody more affected to a daughter's plight than her father, more so if he doesn't want the same mistake to happen to her. As Jon Voight voice out his concerns, he may be hoping for the impossible, but a father like him wants only the best for her daughter and a family she can call her own. However, the families they once have are going through a lot, as it is visible to both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

According to reports from Us Weekly, Jon Voight was all fatherly as he still keeps his fingers crossed for a Brangelina comeback, as a grandfather, he wants a complete family for Pitt and Jolie's six children. Although they had a simple and accompanied gift giving last holiday season, their first reunion after Jolie filed for divorce, became just cordial and civil. As Brad Pitt shows a more transparent view of the situation, his physical features cannot hide how distraught he was during the first months of the separation.

Although he has been all over the Hollywood scene promoting his movie 'Allied' and some public appearances, he has been noted to be getting thinner. As News Nation reports following the latest case of privacy issues of their divorce proceedings and coming into an agreement thereafter, Angelina Jolie may also have the same case. Spotted recently was a very thin Jolie with her son Pax as they shop in Los Angeles, Monday.

Meanwhile, sources from Pitt's side have assured his fans that the 'World War Z' actor will be focusing on being healthy this year and is, in fact, has gotten a chef to cook him nutritious foods. Hopefully, Jon Voight will see a new light regardless if Brangelina stays together or lead separate lives, as long as they take note of their own wellbeing as well as their children.

Brad Pitt Had A Christmas Weekend With Kids Exchanging Gifts: Angelina Jolie Arranged The Cordial Meeting With The Supervision Of A Therapist

Brad Pitt Fights Courts to Seal From Public Their Custody Arrangements: Children's Privacy Rights Being Damaged [VIDEO]

