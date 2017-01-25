‘One Piece’ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace To Be Released

The manga series "One Piece" won't see a release this week as Chapter 853 has been deferred however the uplifting news is that a spinoff is in the offing and it will enliven an old character called Ace.

"One Piece" Chapter 853 has been postponed and there will be no release this week. Thus, fans would need to sit tight for some more days to discover the destiny of Sanji and Pudding, however, spoilers demonstrate triumph for him and resemble Pudding's plan will come up short. It is said that Luffy would be effective in reaching Sanji and the two may incubate an arrangement to overcome Big Mom and her girl, reports Hall of Fame Magazine.

On the off chance that fans recollect, the past part observed Luffy leaving Jinbe and Nami to discover Sanji to save him from Pudding yet he had no clue that Sanji already knew about her underhanded plan and plans to crush the Vinsmokes. Along these lines, it is intriguing to check whether the team can concoct some thought to overcome Big Mom and spare the Vinsmokes. Additionally, it stays to be checked whether Pudding will bite the dust.

Advertisement

According to comicbook, the 65% of Manga story is completed yet and still, 35% left. Meanwhile, a spinoff magazine is set to be released by Eiichiro Oda on the event of the twentieth commemoration of the prominent manga series, claims Comicbook.com. As indicated by the site, it will enliven an old character called Ace, who is otherwise called Fire Fist. He is the received sibling of Luffy and passed on beforehand as he relinquished his life to save Luffy.

In spite of the fact that the plot of the spinoff is not yet known, there is no denying "One Piece" fans would love to peruse it. With respect to Chapter 853, the postponement is unquestionably not something that was normal but rather the spoilers have increased the energy about the up and coming occasions.

The team was chased by the World Government and amid their escape, Ace helped Luffy from the marine named Akainu. He died, however, went about as an impetus for Luffy who prepared hard and turned into an effective powerful pirate to protect his dear ones.