Volcano Colima's Cloud Of Ashes Is An Impending Danger To Mexico City And Nearby States

The Colima volcano in southeast Mexico City has already been nonstop on its activity for a few days causing fear and danger to the nearby city. With its characteristic as one of the most active volcanoes in Mexico, it has been showing extreme power as it emits thick clouds of ashes. It is already a clear sign of an impending danger as ashes will fall and will most likely affect the air causing suffocation and complication to young and old citizens.

According to reports from Daily Star, the National Coordinator of Civil Protection, Luis Felipe Puente Espinosa has announced the eruption of volcano Colima at 7:49 am. It has already emitted a large cloud of ashes about going up as high as 4 km in a northeast direction with an impending danger of a massive ash fall. This incident has lead officials to warn everybody within the nearby city to remain inside their houses and avoid driving out as ash falls are most likely damaging to infrastructures, road blockage, and health implications.

Although there is still no order for an evacuation, Mirror has reported the potential hazard that this enormous eruption will do. With this kind of power and the particles it will hurtle out from inside, evacuation measures are already on standby, as thousands are expected to be displaced due to the damage it can do. Colima volcano has the record of one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the western Mexican Volcanic Belt which is being observed for almost 20 years already.

Volcano Colima is situated between the borders of Colima and Jalisco at the west coast of Mexico but it can be seen all throughout the Mexican capital. Classified as one of the 14 active volcanoes in Mexico, it has erupted a lot of times thus its activity is a constant observation by experts and disaster teams.