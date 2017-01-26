Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017

'The Big Bang Theory' S10E14 'The Emotion Detection Automation' – Raj Meets With All Past Girlfriends

By Lee Mijares
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 01:36 AM EST
The Big Bang Theory official photo

The Big Bang Theory official photo

Spoiler alert! Will there be a catfight for Raj as he arranges for all his past girlfriends to meet for relationship advice? The next 'The Big Bang Theory' episode 'The Emotion Detection Automation' features Dr. Rajesh Koothrapali seeking relationship advice to not just one but all four of his past girlfriends. He arranges for all of them to meet in one room while he asks them questions while buddy Dr. Howard Wolowitz takes notes.

Fandom has the exclusive for 'The Emotion Detection Automation,' the 14th episode in season 10 of 'The Big Bang Theory.' Raj is quite worried since he is the only one left without an exclusive partner; he is wondering why he can't make any of his relationships last. He decides to invite ALL his past girlfriends over to ask them why. Claire, Emily Sweeney, Lucy and Emily were present and they declared that Raj is too pushy, needy and a Mama's boy. They also ask why he was never able to get it on with his friend Howard.

Meanwhile, Sheldon is up to testing an MIT invention, says Spoiler TV. The invention is said to read people's emotions and he plans to use it to help better understand his friends. Penny and Leonard get into a fight when Leonard finds out that Penny's brother Randall is coming over. Penny's dad asked her to help his brother get a job and thus he could be staying at their place for a while.

Leonard becomes upset that his wife did not inform him. Sheldon uses his device to diagnose Leonard and Penny but realizes that he does not need a machine to know that they are still angry at each other.

'The Big Bang Theory' season 10 episode 14 'The Emotion Detection Automation' will air on February 2, Thursday at 8 pm ET on CBS.

 

