‘Doctor Strange’ Post-Credits Hints Mordo Could Be Next Super Villain And End Of Pangborn

It could be too early to wish for the sequel of "Doctor Strange" but to fans that waited till the post-credits were over, they now know that a new villain is in town by the time the good doctor comes back. Mordo, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, will surely make the good doctor's life a living hell as he is fed up with all sorcerers including his former friend and ally. He was last seen taking the life of Jonathan Pangborn, played by Benjamin Bratt, by pulling out some kind of magical ball of energy from his chest.

"Too many sorcerers," Mordo said as he pulled out the lights from Pangborn like a switch, said MTV. The sorcerer left Kamar-Taj but visits Pangborn to tell him that he has now realized that a sorcerer can steal powers, change shapes of things and affecting nature. Pangborn was the one who told Doctor Strange where he could locate the Ancient One.

Comic Book says that the evolution of Mordo to a powerful villain was expected as the movie adaptation of 'Doctor Strange' gave the character a surprising amount of depth. He was Doctor Strange's friend and became his worst enemy and this ultimately led to Mordo's arc.

Mordo developed some kind of frustration and anger towards his friend and this developed into something more complex. Creators of the film decided to push his arc to completion and give the audience a better understanding of his inner feelings using the extra post-credits scene.

However, director Scott Dickinson said that the post-credit scene was not just about giving Mordo some extra screen time. It also showed Jonathan Pangborn in his final moments. Mordo taking his power and ultimately paralyzing him was the closer that villain needed, explained the director.

Mordo is said to be on a mission to stop all sorcerers and even including his former friend, Doctor Strange. It is a guarantee that Marvel fans would be able to witness an epic battle to happen in the sequel of 'Doctor Strange.'

