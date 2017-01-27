Floyd Mayweather Jr. Accused of Illegal Doings During The Jack-DeGale Fight In New York City

The fight off James DeGale against Badou Jack in New York City resulted in a draw as two judges scored 113-113, retaining their super-middleweight titles. But as per Jim McDonell's observation before and during the fight, Badou Jack's mentor, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been doing 'some tricks' to maneuver the decisions. Jim McDonell, James DeGale's trainer was sure enough that there was the conspiracy going on between Mayweather, the referee, and the judges.

According to reports from Sports World News, McDonell has also learned that the five-division world champion had been checking the scorecards with the judges, thus accusing him of doing 'illegal tricks'. Mayweather has apparently used his influence to the judges and was able to check the status of results constantly every round while advising his Badou Jack of his next strategy. McDonell was so disappointed at what has transpired in the fight and demanded that the British boxer should have won if only it everything was all fair and square.

There were already signs of hindrances and favoritism based on reports from The Sun when McDonell's team was ban from staying on their corner, whereas Mayweather's corner has already four to five members on it. It was all but a strategy as DeGale was already talking to the referee about their misfortune, which suddenly alarmed his trainer and instead made him focus on the game. And Jim McDonell, later on, realized that their team is in America, fighting with an American-based boxer and with three American judges, all in all compromising his perfectly trained British fighter.

Much to James DeGale's request for a rematch but will be done instead in his home country, Jim McDonell's allegations must be investigated, most especially on his accusations against Floyd Mayweather Jr. McDonell also thinks that DeGale has won over his opponent because of his great mental strength at that time.