Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka Has Been Cleared Off Over Homicide Charges In The 1983 Death Of Nancy Argentino

The legendary pro wrestler in the 1970's and 1980's, Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka was accused of third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of his then girlfriend Nancy Argentino in 1983. Argentino was found grasping for life in a motel in Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania. However, after 30 years, the case is poised for dismissal and Snuka to be acquitted due to his present mental condition.

It was not until 2015 that Jimmy Snuka was charged to have allegedly been involved in Nancy Argentino's case when new evidence and witness testimony was presented to a grand jury. According to reports from New York Post, Snuka was only a "person of interest" after the incident, and now that court proceedings are underway, the 73-year old wrestler seemed to have forgotten what has transpired 30 years back. Judge Kelly Banach have already looked into Jimmy Snuka's medical record and is determined to drop the charges as appealed by Robert J. Kirwan II who is representing the pro wrestler.

It was found out that Jimmy Snuka has acquired dementia due to a trauma on the larger part of his brain. Last June, Snuka was already declared mentally incompetent to stand trial as per reports from PEOPLE and has been unable to attend to trials since December due to long flights from Florida to Pennsylvania. As Kirwan claims that there is no significant possibility that Snuka would get back his mental competency in the future.

Advertisement

An expert from the prosecution, however, testified that the wrestling icon's brain showed normal signs of aging and it appeared as if he may be pretending to have dementia. Because of this, prosecutors have recommended requiring Snuka to undergo outpatient treatment to determine whether he can become mentally competent. While Judge Banach continues fairly the trial last December hoping that new evidence will come out, on Tuesday, she deliberated on dropping the charges of Snuka for the reason of his mental incompetency.