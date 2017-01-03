'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 4 'The Patriot' Jeffrey Mace Will Be The New Director Who Holds A Secret Past

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 4 will be introducing a new director in the persona of Jeffrey Mace who is also known as 'The Patriot' on Marvel comics. But he is more than what everybody expects him to be, as he is also the exact opposite of Coulson, making him more unlikeable as the season moves on. But more so as he secretly hides his past, the more he is a threat to the team of agents, an unlikely foe in the midst of a thought-to-be ally.

Episode 10 which is titled as 'The Patriot' will be the second episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D after its winter hiatus, according to iDigitalTimes, the cliffhanger events of Episode 9 entitled "Broken Promises" focuses on LMD or the Life Model Decoy to be used by Aida. As she searches for the Darkhold, she uses LMD May to penetrate the team and much more the unknowing Coulson. 'The Patriot' will then shift to the story of their new director, who will be doing his past duties, thus endangering the lives of the agents.

Due to the imbalance that will happen to the team of agents, their life will be endangered as Jeffrey Mace will also be functioning as the Patriot. According to We Got This Covered, upon discovering Mace's secret, Coulson and Mack will have to warn the team that the Patriot may be working against S.H.I.E.L.D's best interests. Coulson and Mace will also be having difficulties on who will lead who in terms of knowledge in the S.H.I.E.L.D.

Advertisement

There will be a lot of trust issues concerning Coulson and Mace as the episode continues further on their history. Although Jeffrey Mace is the next candidate after Steve Rogers at the time of Marvel's Civil War, given all his inhuman abilities and heroism, Coulson have always doubted him. Therefore in the subsequent episodes in season 4, their tension and mistrusts to each other are obvious.