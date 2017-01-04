Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Country Singer Sam Hunt Is Finally Engaged With Longtime Girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler

Jan 04, 2017
Recording artist Sam Hunt performs during the 2016 Daytime Village at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Recording artist Sam Hunt performs during the 2016 Daytime Village at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Country singer Sam Hunt sure knows how to make his way to Hannah Lee Fowler's heart as he ultimately asked her hand in marriage. Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler's relationship had been sailing highs and lows since they've started out in 2008, although during his college football years in Alabama, they most likely have met earlier than that. For over 10 years, Hannah Lee Fowler had been one of Sam Hunt's inspirations through his songs as he finally sang the best song to her, just like every woman wants to hear.

After thorough research and investigation, E! Online got a good grasp of information from Sam Hunt's rep that the 32-year old country singer is engaged with the beautiful nurse. Through it all, Fowler had been helping him out and even gets to approve most of his songs, despite his manly looks, Hunt's songs are usually relationship-based. The ideas of his songs usually came from their long talks and chatting which clearly depicts how he knew a lot about feelings and females thus making him more popular to them.

According to reports from Entertainment Tonight, the news of their engagement came two days right after he released his track 'Drinkin' Too Much', as the entire song was dedicated to Hannah Lee Fowler. The personal apology track directed to Fowler is not the first for Sam Hunt as he had called her out on most of his songs, like the one he had on his debut album on 2014 'Montevallo'. In his song, Hunt talks to Fowler and declares his love for her; same goes for his recent social media posts, as he proudly shows off their Israel trip.

Like any other couple, Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler have kept private the status of their relationship as they surprisingly get back together after most of their break ups. Thus, their goal in keeping some details of their relationship to themselves might somehow be its reasons for staying this long.

